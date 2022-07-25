Her son Kheerat (Jaz Deol), meanwhile, finds himself in a moment of miscommunication with girlfriend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner); while Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam) Baker have a dilemma. As for Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), will she find out what her new beau Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) has been hiding?

Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) downward spiral reaches a crescendo next week, as he ends up in an emergency situation - much to the devastation of his family. Meanwhile, Ben's aunt Sam (Kim Medcalf) is floundering with her secret plot against the Mitchells . Elsewhere, the Panesars are still shunning mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal) after recent events.

Read on for everything you need to know about EastEnders from 1st - 4th August 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Will Ben die after drug collapse?

Ben's loved ones realise he's in danger. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Viewers have seen Ben's mental state becoming more and more fragile since he was raped by Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), and he began taking drugs after old school pal James (Anto Sharp) egged him on. Next week, Ben's mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) isn't impressed when James stays over with him; and she reminds her son of the family's plans to attend his daughter Lexi's (Isabella Brown) dance exam.

Ben tries to offer advice to Kheerat, who makes his feelings clear after Ben's recent confession. After arriving late to Lexi's big event, Ben realises how hurt she is as he explains his delay. Lexi tells him she misses her old dad, leading to Ben snapping at her and making her cry. Feeling awful, Ben turns to drug dealer Tez for gear to numb his turmoil - but Sam clocks their chat and warns her nephew to pull himself together.

Instead, Ben heads to find James at a party; but as Ben takes more and more drugs, James sends him home. Remembering he's supposed to be at Lexi's celebratory dinner, Ben leaves her an emotional message on the way - but suddenly collapses. Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) arrives at the Beales' with Ben's estranged husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), who has offered Jay a room in his flat; but as Lexi plays Ben's voicemail the two men realise he's in a bad way and rush to find him. Ben has no pulse, but can he be saved as he is taken to hospital?

2. Sam is out of her depth

Sam tells Jonah the dealing must stop (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

When Sam learns what has happened to Ben, her secret connection to dealer Tez is under threat. As Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tells sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) about Ben's collapse, Sharon is suspicious he's holding back. Later, Sharon tells Phil that Sam knew all about the drugs and let this happen. Sam is left on edge as Phil ignores her calls, and she orders a guilty Zack not to say anything about the drugs.

Then she tells Jonah (Mark Mooney) that the dealing must stop; but as Phil returns home he reveals he knows about the drugs. As Sam figures out that Zack told Sharon everything, she tries to sack him - only for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to get there first. Zack offers to make things up to Sam, but he's left shaken by her response. What is she up to now?

3. Suki struggles over Panesar rift

Suki reaches out to Eve. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Suki's situation gets worse when Kheerat announces he's renting one of their houses - he and siblings Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) are moving out following their discovery that she framed late son Jags (Amar Adatia). Vinny's girlfriend Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) finds herself caught in the middle, but when Suki stoops to a new low to win back her children, Dotty is awkward as she helps them pack, but she questions whether they are doing the right thing. Amid all the tension, Kheerat reveals he's buying his mum out of the businesses. Later, Suki invites Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) out for a drink. What will she say?

As Suki opens a letter, it's clear she's not happy with the contents; and as she learns she's being pushed further out of the family, she turns to Vinny - but will he listen? As the week continues, Suki plans a business pitch for Ranveer Gulati, but the latter is confused that Kheerat is pitching against her. Suki lies, saying her eldest is trying to make it on his own - but Ranveer's son Ravi (Aaron Thiara) pushes Kheerat's buttons, questioning his loyalty to Suki. Who will come out on top? And will Suki's offspring ever forgive her?

4. Kheerat and Stacey have a misunderstanding

(BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

When Stacey encourages Kheerat to make amends with his mother, he's annoyed and ends up halting their conversation. But far from wanting to silence her, Kheerat has actually spotted her young son Arthur nearby, and doesn't want him to overhear. As Stacey sees Arthur is upset, she gets the wrong end of the stick about Kheerat, and tells Eve she needs to end things with him.

But when Kheerat apologises to Arthur, Stacey is touched; realising that he only stopped their chat because the youngster was listening. Later, the arrival of Ravi riles Stacey as he tries to flirt with her. With Ravi connected to the Panesars, how will Kheerat react to Ravi's behaviour with his girlfriend? Will he and Stacey go from strength to strength?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Disaster for Felix and Finlay

The Baker boys worry when cash goes missing. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Following the sad death of Mitch Baker's (Roger Griffiths) brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook), the Taylors and Bakers prepare for 'Nine Night', which is to be held in his honour. Karen (Lorraine Stanley) sends Avery's sons, Felix and Finlay, off to do the shopping. But as Felix gets into a discussion with Kim, handing her a lipstick they'd talked about, he panics when he realises the shopping money was in the same bag, which Kim has thrown away!

Felix and Finlay desperately hunt for the cash, but it's too late - it's all gone. At the flat, Mitch raises a toast to Avery, and the boys have to admit that they've lost Karen's money. The Taylors are reeling; but they're distracted by young Mia, who is upset they can't afford to take her to a theme park for her birthday. Felix and Finlay soon feel even worse, and Finlay comes up with an idea to help. What will he do?

6. Will Kim learn Howie's secret?

Howie meets a woman. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Howie takes another mysterious phone call, and later visits Kim with the suggestion of a date night so they can talk properly. Kim jumps to the wild conclusion that he wants to propose, and tells Felix she's going to let Howie down gently as it's too soon. But when he calls to cancel, we later see Howie meeting with a woman, Delilah, who urges him to tell Kim the truth.

Having stewed over what she believes is an imminent marriage proposal, Kim tells sister Denise Fox (Diane Parish) that she's now going to ask him to marry her! But as she puts her plans in motion, Howie suddenly arrives. Is he about to come clean? Who is Delilah, and what will this mean for Kim and Howie's romance?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.