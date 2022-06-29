EastEnders reveals Sam Mitchell's secret scheme

Earlier in the week, Sam was involved in a terrifying siege at the newly named Peggy's nightclub, which was being run by Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean). Two men interrupted an explosive row between a vengeful Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), Sharon and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and pointed a gun at them .

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) had a secret meeting in tonight's EastEnders (Wednesday 29th June), which let viewers in on her twisted motives.

When Sam arrived on the scene, she tried to stand up to the thugs but ended up shielding Kat from harm as the trigger was pulled, leaving her shot and bleeding on the floor. Luckily for Sam, her wound was minor, and the focus was taken off her when Kat discovered Sharon's visits to her fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in prison and threw her out of the house.

Sam has been putting on a show in recent episodes BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tonight, Sam returned to Albert Square after an overnight stay in hospital. Branding a walking stick and painkillers, she was greeted by worried son Ricky (Frankie Day). Ricky's father Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was impressed by Sam's bravery and invited her for dinner with the family.

Later, Kat was full of gratitude towards Sam for saving her life and explained that Sharon had betrayed her - unaware that Sam already knew about Sharon's cosy chats with Phil. Kat asked Sam to run Peggy's, leaving her quietly pleased.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Soon after, the BBC soap dropped a big cliffhanger as Sam approached the same two men who held her and the other women captive in the club – it was now clear that the events of the last few days were all down to her. "He wasn't supposed to shoot me," she criticised as she stared them down.

"You said make it convincing," one of the men replied. As the trio discussed their scheme, Sam's steely determination was fully on show as she revealed that this was only the beginning.

"I'm just getting started," she declared.

What has Sam got planned next? And what exactly is her end goal?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.