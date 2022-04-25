It was an eventful day for poor Kat, who had to contend with the school run, handling partner Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) business empire and, most worryingly, a smoke bomb landing in the living room courtesy of Jonah, the dodgy business associate Sam failed to win round last week.

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) found herself in yet another fiery war of words in tonight's EastEnders (25th April), as Kat Slater (Jessie Slater) sent her packing from the Mitchell house.

Kat wasn't happy, already knowing who was to blame. Meanwhile, having blackmailed Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to help her, Sam arranged for them to meet Jonah; using Jack's detective status as a bargaining chip. Later, she visited Phil to tell him that Jonah had now agreed to their terms.

Sam complained over mum Peggy's (Dame Barbara Windsor) favouritism of "my boys" aka brothers Grant (Ross Kemp) and Phil, and explained that she was ready to finally prove her worth as a Mitchell. And Kat felt the very same way when Ben (Max Bowden) attempted to rile her up.

Returning home, Kat was now ready to be head of the clan, and she wasted no time in telling Sam. Telling her she couldn't stay at the house, Kat told Sam she was stepping up - but Sam taunted her about daughter Zoe (Michelle Ryan).

As Sam pointed out she was Peggy's daughter, Kat threw her belongings outside and sniped back "your mum was a legend. You're not even a rumour. I'm Mrs Mitchell now!"

With Sam left out in the cold, what will she do now? And can Kat live up to her bold claim?

