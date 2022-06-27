Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) were busy organising the club's opening night, and gave Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) some menial tasks to keep her out of their way. But Sam was too fixated on her outfit for the big night as she rushed off - giving Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) the opportunity to help Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) enact her revenge.

There was an almighty cliffhanger in tonight's EastEnders (Monday 27th June), as a gunshot rang out at Peggy's nightclub.

Dotty left the club unlocked and turned off the CCTV, allowing Shirley to make her way inside and make her mark. When Kat and Sharon returned with extra stock, they found the club had been trashed, and Shirley was still in the building. She didn't care enough to run away, and proceeded to continue smashing the place up as she expressed her rage over everything the Mitchells have cost her.

Will everyone survive?

Sharon and Phil's (Steve McFadden) attack on Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) put a vulnerable Tina in the frame and allowed her to be murdered by evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith). Shirley also hasn't forgotten Ben's (Max Bowden) childhood killing of best friend Heather Trott; and now Sam has slept with Zack Hudson (James Farrar), leading to the exit of Shirley's granddaughter Nancy (Maddy Hill).

But as Shirley's anger escalated, she was interrupted when two men arrived with a gun. Sharon and Kat tried to get them to leave, while Shirley fled to hide in the office. As the women and men entered into a struggle, Shirley was shocked when she heard a gunshot echoing in the building.

Has someone been seriously injured? And if so, who? Kat has been dealing with threats for several weeks now; a consequence of becoming embroiled with Phil and the 'Mitchell dynasty'. So is she the target?

Or might Sharon have been hurt instead? You'll just have to tune in to find out!

EastEnders continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm, airing on BBC Two due to Wimbledon, which begins this week. Alternatively, viewers can watch the whole soap week in full on BBC iPlayer, so if you just can't wait to see what happens next, you can binge it all now.

