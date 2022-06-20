EastEnders' Nancy discovers Zack's fling

With her relationship on rocky ground, initially due to her constantly pushing Zack away amid her family drama, Nancy and Zack were seen in a furious row last week. He began to realise that nothing he could do was good enough for the unimpressed Nancy, who was upset over mum Linda's (Kellie Bright) drinking and the accident that almost killed her .

Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) learned that her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) had cheated on her in tonight's EastEnders (20th June), with a typically soapy reveal delivering the news.

Fed up over her behaviour, Zack headed to the club where she bonded with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) as the pair got steadily more drunk as the night wore on. He invited Sam back to his place, but just as they were ripping each other's clothes off, Nancy was confiding in sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) that she had realised just how awful she was being to Zack.

Tonight, as a regretful Zack was trying to get rid of Sam, a package arrived for him. It was a model of the beloved car he had recently sold to raise cash for their business. Wracked with guilt, Zack confided in mate Martin Fowler (James Bye), who cheekily revealed he used to have a big crush on Sam when he was younger!

Zack slept with Sam in last week's EastEnders (BBC)

More helpfully, Martin advised Zack to tell Nancy everything, and Zack agreed it was the right thing to do. But when he came face to face with Nancy, she gave him a heartfelt apology for how she had treated him and he couldn't bring himself to say anything. Sam also vowed not to say a word.

Instead, Zack busied himself setting up some photos of Nancy's late auntie Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White) on the big screen at The Albert, where Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was unveiling a plaque in Tina's honour. Nancy delivered a touching speech, adding how grateful she was to have Zack.

But as she embraced him, the screen changed to reveal a photo with the caption 'package delivered' - it was a picture of a half-dressed Sam holding Nancy's gift, as Zack stood shirtless at the door. Bombshell dropped in style!

How will poor Nancy react to Zack's betrayal?

