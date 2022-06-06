Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) wants payback after Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan) subjected him to a sickening act of sexual assault a few weeks ago. But Lewis responds with his own revenge. Meanwhile, Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finds a new confidant over his battle with postnatal depression.

*This article contains discussions of sexual assault which may be upsetting for some readers*

Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) is drawn to Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson), while Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) makes a decision about Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol). There's more Mitchell drama in a battle of wills over Peggy's, the newly-named nightclub, and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) finds he can't do anything right in the eyes of girlfriend Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill).

Here's what you can expect on EastEnders from 13th - 16th June 2022.

1. Ben wants revenge on Lewis

BBC

Having confided in mum Kathy that he was raped by Lewis, Ben agreed to report him to the police. But doubts begin to creep in as Kathy fusses over him. He spots his oblivious estranged husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) chatting to Lewis once again, and later reveals all to Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) - sick of being blamed for his encounter with Lewis.

But as Ben and Jay talk about what happened, Jay inadvertently makes Ben question going to the police. When Kathy takes Ben to the station, he backtracks, fearing he won't believed. Asking Lewis to meet him, Ben waits at the Arches with a crowbar, but when he fails to appear, Ben demands Kathy gives him his rapist's address. As Jay intervenes, what will a broken Ben do next?

2. Lewis retaliates

BBC

After Kathy fires him from The Albert over what he did to Ben, Lewis is fuming. He responds by telling Peter all about Ben being behind his recent attack. Lewis's actions lead to Peter drunkenly confronting Kathy, hurt and angry that his grandmother knew about Ben's actions.

Peter wants Kathy to prove her loyalty to him by reporting Ben to the police - but given what she knows her son is going through, what will she do? And will Peter try to take matters into his own hands? As for Lewis, will he stick around in Walford now he's lost his job? How long will it be before he's exposed for what he is?

Read more:

3. Dana makes a move on Peter

BBC

Peter's week takes another turn after his discovery about his uncle Ben. After an incident with a customer, he ends up having a heart-to-heart with Dana - the ex-girlfriend of his brother, Bobby (Clay Milner-Russell). Later, as he struggles over his family problems, Dana helps out by covering for Peter when Kathy searches for him.

When Dana then finds a touching gift for her from Bobby, she thinks it's from Peter. Going to find Peter herself, Dana misreads the situation and leans in for a kiss. What will Peter do, and will Bobby find out? Bobby clearly still has feelings for Dana, as he's seen asking Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) for romantic advice. None of these developments are likely to end well...

4. Stuart confides in Chelsea

BBC

Following his heartbreaking admission to wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) that he can't bond with their baby son Roland, Stuart continues to battle his postnatal depression. When his nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) suggests he looks after Roland for a few hours, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) spots that Stuart is struggling in the café.

Chelsea invites Stuart to join her for a drink and, having dealt with her own doubts about parenthood, she offers him some advice. Will Chelsea be able to get through to Stuart and make a difference, or has he given up?

5. Romance derailed for Kheerat?

BBC

With the drama of the last few weeks behind them, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) encourages Stacey to to go for it with new love Kheerat. So she asks him out on a date, and he sys yes. Unfortunately, their chat is interrupted by a work call for Kheerat. Later in the week, Kheerat suggests he and Stacey go out for coffee, but when he spots his uncle, Ranveer, his plans are derailed.

Ranveer insists on finding Kheerat a wife, but the latter in unimpressed. He's even more annoyed when his mum, Suzi (Balvinder Sopal) agrees with Ranvir. As Kheerat leaves the family meeting to see Stacey, will the pair make their relationship official or are they destined to be a disaster?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

6. Sam's power struggle

BBC

The local club has now been renamed Peggy's after Phil (Steve McFadden) and Sam Mitchell's (Kim Medcalf) after the pair took over ownership. With Phil still behind bars, Sam takes the reins, starting by sacking Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota). Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is not happy, and tries to get back at Sam - only to be fired too.

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Sharon are unimpressed with Sam, and they soon get revenge. As Dotty hands her a package at the club, what does this mean for Sam? She later winds up Sharon, suggesting she's having an emotional affair with Phil behind Kat's back and that she'll tell Kat. Sharon regains the upper hand, though, revealing that Sam will only make things worse for herself. Is she burning too many bridges in Walford?

7. Zack despairs over Nancy

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) has noticed that her brother Zack isn't being appreciated by Nancy, despite his best efforts to support her through her family strife. Sharon tries to warn Zack over Nancy's behaviour, but he storms off. Telling Nancy he'll sell his car to raise funds for their business, Zack feels helpless by her old reaction.

With Sam also having a bad week, she joins Zack as they drown their sorrows together. Will Nancy put things right, or is her relationship doomed as Zack tires of her constantly pushing him away?

You can find help and support in connection with the issues discussed above by visiting survivorsmanchester.org.uk, pandasfoundation.org.uk and mind.org.uk.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.