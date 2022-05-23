Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) malicious meddling is uncovered, while elsewhere, Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) has further cause to worry about husband Stuart (Ricky Champ). And a familiar face returns, giving Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) a shock. A Royal visit is also on the way as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations!

The residents of Walford are of course set for plenty more drama, and poor Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is in the firing line - as if she hasn't go enough to deal with! Zack Hudson (James Farrar) finds himself in a surprising situation with young housemate Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith), while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has her eye on a new venture.

Here's all you need to know on what's coming up on EastEnders from 30th May - 2nd June 2022.

1. Stacey's shock collapse

BBC

Stacey is given fresh hope that unwell mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is on the road to recovery when Jean expresses concern over her daughter's injury - although Stacey dismisses her worries. As Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) spots Stacey's wound, she asks whether it would be best for Jean to return to hospital. Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol) realises something is wrong, and Stacey tells her what Jean did the previous week.

He is left horrified when Stacey collapses, and when the doctor reveals that Stacey could have sepsis, Kheerat explains what happened with Jean. As Martin Fowler (James Bye) arrives, the two men are relieved to learn they reached Stacey before the infection could take hold.

Kheerat later asks Stacey if they make their relationship official, but her happiness is short-lived when she learns that a mental health nurse is visiting Jean after Kheerat's intervention. She rushes home to find Jean has locked herself in the bathroom. Can an overwhelmed Stacey help Jean, or is it time to take her back to hospital?

2. Jada kisses Zack

BBC

When Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is forced to announce that she must sell the salon thanks to Sam Mitchell's (Kim Medcalf) demands, Jada is bereft over losing her job. Although Zack has his own business to set up with girlfriend Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill), he tries to cheer up Jada. The pair bond over their childhoods, and Zack takes her sightseeing.

But Nancy is furious to learn that this prevented him from picking up the keys for their new restaurant. Jada hears their row, and as she tries to comfort Zack, she misreads the situation and leans in for a kiss. Zack is mortified but plays it down so as not to embarrass her, but Jada is hurt and tells a returning Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that Zack kissed her! As Sharon kicks her brother out, will the truth be exposed?

3. Linda has reason to celebrate

BBC

When Rainie steps in just as Linda is tempted to buy a bottle of wine, the latter attempts to put her focus back on planning Albert Square's Jubilee celebrations. Estranged husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is pleased to see her hosting a a planning meeting, but his new partner Janine is not as keen. Feeling much more positive, Linda decides to use her newly acquired cash to expand The Vic's business, but is deflated by Mick's reaction.

Hearing that Denise is selling the salon, Linda is stopped from contemplating a drink when she hears that an investor is Denise and sister Kim's (Tameka Empson) only hope. As Linda makes them an offer, they are stunned when she offers £50k upfront. Assuring them she's serious, Linda later signs the contract. Could this be the fresh start she needs?

4.Payback for Janine

BBC

Following Zack failing to pick up the keys to their unit space, Nancy and sister Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) head straight there, where they encounter the owner who tells them he was informed that the letting had fallen through. later, Nancy receives more bad news - the estate agents never received the money.

Soon Linda works out that Janine is behind this, and she threatens to tell Nancy everything. Linda becomes desperate to fix things for her daughter, pleading with Denise for her money back. After Linda confides in Sharon, the latter encourages her to tell Nancy. Sharon is fuming herself, and decides to take action against scheming Janine...

5. Rainie worries for Stuart

BBC

With Stuart having admitted that he can't bond with baby Roland, Rainie attempts to carry on as normal by arranging a family picnic. But later, she is shocked to see the extent of her husband's struggles. Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) checks in on Rainie, and surrogate Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) reveals that she has started the process of signing Roland's parental order.

Knowing what she does about Stuart, the thought sadly fills Rainie with dread. Will she decide to tell Bernie everything, or hope that Stuart's feelings will change? And will he reach out for professional help as his postnatal depression progresses?

6. A shock for Suki

BBC

Next week, Suki opens a letter which leaves her tense and worried. But when son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) and Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) arrive, she hides her struggle. As they discuss Ash's (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) impending 30th birthday, Suzi is shocked when her daughter unexpectedly arrives home.

The pair make amends over their past animosity, but there's clearly still something else playing on Suki's mind as she asks Eve for legal advice. What's bothering the usually steely-eyed matriarch?

7. Walford celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

BBC

As Albert Square prepares for the arrival of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, the residents are in high spirits. But as the talent competition begins, Rocky is disappointed when the judges fail to arrive.

Later, as Mick and Linda greet their special guests, everyone is stunned - and they all raise a toast to Her Majesty The Queen on the 70th anniversary of her Coronation. Will the rest of the day be a success?

