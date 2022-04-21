When Jean and pal Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) went wedding dress shopping in Wednesday's episode following Jean's recent engagement to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), the woman from the jewellers' recognised Jean as the thief who stole a ring last week. But when Jean was hauled into the store, she suddenly pretended to have a heart attack.

There were sad scenes in tonight's EastEnders (21st April) as Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) mental illness resulted in a distressing time for her loved ones.

While the salesperson saw through her act, it soon became clear through Jean's genuine panic that something was indeed wrong - just not with her heart. Shirley tried to help her friend, and the woman agreed to let Jean go due to the circumstances.

Tonight, Shirley spoke to Jean's daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner), relaying the day's events. Stacey explained that she knew how ill her mum had become, but she had already tried everything she could to get Jean help. Shirley encouraged Stacey to make an all-important call for medical help.

Later, Stacey, Shirley and Lily (Lillia Turner) called round to see Jean, with the adults gently appealing to Jean to acknowledge that she was now very unwell. Jean continue to dismiss all the concern, but became flustered by the situation and accidentally burned her hand.

Read more:

Stacey then secretly made a call for an ambulance, claiming that Jean had hurt herself deliberately. Just as it seemed She might be getting through to her mum, the police arrived alongside a paramedic and Jean became even more upset.

In powerful scenes, Jean screamed for them to get out, saying she didn't want to be taken away again. Then, as she was confronted over scolding herself, Lily spoke up, forcing Stacey to admit the injury had been an accident.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When she was reprimanded for wasting resources, Stacey and Shirley explained that Jean needed genuine medical help, but much to their frustration, when Jean refused to go to hospital that was the end of the matter. Soon after, Jean told an officer she wished to make a complaint.

At the house, Lily was distraught over the day's events and Stacey felt awful for what she had witnessed. But worse was to come when the police knocked on her door and explained that Jean had reported her for harassment. Stacey was shocked, and panic set in as she was still on probation following her release from prison.

Will Stacey be heading back to prison? And when will Jean get the support she needs? Her mental health crisis is becoming more severe by the day, but what will it take to get het to admit it?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.