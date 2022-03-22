Jean's bid to cheer up the kids by hiring an enormous bouncy castle fell flat in Monday's episode, with her erratic attitude leaving Stacey further distressed when her son Arthur was injured by Jean's energetic jumping.

Beloved Walford resident Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) turned on daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) in tonight's EastEnders (22nd March) after a series of worrying changes in her behaviour .

Sadly, Jean had failed to notice that her grandson was upset, and when she refused to stop her fun and games Stacey insisted that her mother would not be left alone with the children until she admitted her mental health was suffering.

Jean remained defiant in the face of this ultimatum as EastEnders continued, certain that she was feeling totally fine. She told new beau Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) of Stacey's selfishness, and through his confusion, he tried to be encouraging.

Then, while Stacey was at work, Jean decided the time was right to tell young Arthur exactly how his daddy Kush (Davood Ghadami) was killed by villainous Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Given that the little boy is a mere 6-years-old, and us older viewers were disturbed enough watching lovely Kush being pushed under a train last year, Jean's actions were enough to make us gasp at our screens.

The poor mite didn't know what to think as Nanny Jean told him the full details of Gray's sickening crime, but she remained thoroughly convinced that being honest was the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Martin Fowler (James Bye) realised that Arthur had gone missing with Jean while under Kat's (Jessie Wallace) care, and began to search the Square. As Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) told them he had seen the pair heading towards the tube, it dawned on Stacey just what Jean's intentions were.

Turning up at Harvey's door, Jean cheerfully claimed that she was moving in, before making a startling declaration when he asked after Stacey Jean was totally oblivious that Arthur was stood so close to the train tracks, just as Martin and Stacey arrived. Through her fury, Stacey tried once again to persuade her mum to get help for her illness - but Jean called her poisonous and toxic.

"Stacey's dead to me", she announced, before pottering around in the kitchen as if nothing had happened.

After spending the past few weeks ignoring Stacey's pleas, will this latest development finally make Harvey understand that Jean is not a well woman? And will she acknowledge that she is having a bipolar relapse?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.