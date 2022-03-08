Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is still being tormented by school bullies, while his mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) realises what being married into the Mitchell dynasty involves. Will she regret taking on incarcerated fiancé Phil's (Steve McFadden) dodgy businesses? Jean (Gillian Wright) continues to spend as she treats new beau Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) - but where has she got the money from?

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) are still in shock following the events of last week , and son Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) tries to help his devastated family. Tormented by sister Chantelle's (Jessica Plummer) horrifying ordeal, Keegan is floored when his estranged wife Tiffany (Maisie Smith) returns to help.

Elsewhere, Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) finally returns to the Square after fleeing just before a crucial operation to treat his breast cancer. What's next for him?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 14th - 17th March 2021.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

The aftermath of Gray Atkins

Whitney Dean, Martin Fowler and Denise Fox reel in the aftermath of Gray's downfall BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After last week's shocking climax to Gray Atkins's (Toby-Alexander Smith) evil reign, Karen, Mitch and family are in pieces, knowing their beloved Chantelle was suffering for years and they had no idea. Keegan is left guilty that he couldn't protect his big sister.

Chelsea's loved ones are also stunned at the revelation that she married a murderer, while Kat and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) discuss recent events. Soon there is further news on the killer, leaving everyone reeling. But what have they found out?

Tiffany Butcher returns

Will Keegan Baker and Tiffany Butcher get a happy ending to their love story? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just as Keegan is buckling under his efforts to support his parents, a visitor arrives. Keegan is stunned to come face to face with Tiff, who left for Germany last year under the impression that her husband had given up on their future. Little did she know that her brother Liam (Alfie Deegan) had secretly intervened.

With Keegan at breaking point, Tiffany arrives having heard of recent events.

Can she help Keegan? And is there a chance for them to repair their marriage? We know Keegan is due to exit, so could that tie in with Tiff's return?

Tommy Moon's troubles get worse

Will life keep on getting worse for Tommy Moon? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As his bullying ordeal gets worse, Tommy tries to find the money to pay off his tormentors. He spots Billy's (Perry Fenwick) cash box but his bullies are already trying to steal from it. When Tommy intervenes, Billy gets the wrong end of the stick. Later, Billy gives him a chance to earn money on the stall when Tommy insists he never stole from Kat.

Teacher Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) has noticed something isn't right with Tommy, as has Lily Slater (Lillia Turner). Can they help him? Tommy soon takes drastic measures to try and put a stop to his suffering. But what will he do, and what will the consequences be?

Stuart Highway returns

After weeks spent away at a retreat, he believed would help cure his breast cancer, vulnerable Stuart arrives home this week. Wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) and brother Callum (Tony Clay) have been worried sick, and beg him to reconsider getting proper treatment at the hospital.

Rainie turns to Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), who agrees that the pills Stuart's taking simply can't shrink the cancer like he wants to believe. Can they get through to him, or will he continue to resist the help that can save his life?

Kat Slater feels the weight of Mitchell life

Will Kat Moon crumble without Phil? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Since taking over Phil's empire after he was jailed, Kat has begun to realise what a mammoth task she has taken on. When Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) calls round telling her to sign for a package, she refuses. But when she visits her partner, he pleads with her that the item is for his protection in prison.

Eventually, Kat relents and is stunned by what she finds inside the package, leading her to clash with Ben over not doing enough to help his dad. Ben has other concerns, though, when Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) reminds him he still owes her money to daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown). Kat later hides the package for Phil, but what exactly are the contents?

Jean Slater the thief?

In the midst of his own problems, Tommy spies Jean preparing for another lavish date with Harvey. Kat previously accused Tommy of stealing from her cash box, but Tommy was adamant he didn't do it. Now he wonders if Jean was the culprit.

We know his suspicions are correct, as one of the wage packets spilt out of Jean's bag recently as she excitedly planned a trip. Tommy confronts her, but Jean avoids the issue and delivers some home truths over his behaviour. Will Jean ever own up, and is she burying troubles of her own?

Janine Butcher offers support to Mick Carter

Will Janine Butcher grow even closer to Mick Carter in EastEnders? BBC/ Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is also going through a turbulent time in the wake of the news about Tina and his impending divorce. Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) decides to take him away from the Square for some breathing space.

For months, we've seen Janine trying to worm her way into the landlord's affections - even manipulating his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) into drinking again and ending their marriage. Are Janine's intentions honourable this time? She certainly seems to have grown genuinely fond of Mick.

