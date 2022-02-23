Zack Morris quits EastEnders after 5 years as Keegan Baker

The details of his exit are being kept under wraps, but it's understood he'll leave later this year.

The news was shared on EastEnders' official Instagram page, and included a statement from Morris.

He said: "After five beautiful years on this incredible show I have made the tough decision to leave Walford and give Keegan Butcher-Baker some well-earned rest.

"This show has quite frankly changed my life for the better. It will always hold a real loving place in my heart. The cast and crew of this show deserve every accolade that comes their way. The hard work, love and dedication that goes into making four episodes a week is immense and it's not to be taken lightly.

"This show has given me so much, not just as an actor, but as a man. These invaluable lessons I have learned at EastEnders will stay with me for the rest of my life. I will forever see this whole experience as the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for. I loved every second."

Current showrunner Kate Oates paid tribute to Morris, adding: "Zack has been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a brilliant actor, but as an amazing company member.

"As a founding member of the Taylor-Bakers, Zack has shone in important narratives such as the knife crime story; he's broken hearts with his beautiful relationship with Tiffany Butcher; and is soon to take centre stage again as his sister's killer is unmasked. We will miss Keegan from our screens, and Zack from our Elstree family. He's a great talent, and we wish him well for the future."

