With the net closing in, desperate Gray plots to escape, but with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) out to avenge his victims the scene is set for a climactic showdown. Will Gray survive as the truth is revealed?

The crimes of abusive serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) are finally exposed in a huge week for EastEnders as the soap start a new schedule showing Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.

Here is your day-by-day guide to EastEnders' epic week running from 7th – 11th March 2022.

Monday 7th March - 7:30pm, BBC One

The police quiz Gray about Tina's death but a lack of evidence means he's free to go. The Carters demand answers about what happened to their dead relative and Gray puts them off the scent by faking sympathy for the grieving family for their loss, but realises he has to leave Walford. Meanwhile, Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams) waits for her husband at the hospital to bring Jordan home, and Whitney tells Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) her theory that Gray killed Tina…

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) risks everything by returning to the Square, while Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) and Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) recreate Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch's first date.

Tuesday 8th March - 7:30pm, BBC One

Furious Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) storms over to confront Gray about Tina, as he frantically makes a call to Chelsea telling them they have to disappear. Will Chelsea's suspicions make her question what's going on? And how long can Gray avoid Shirley's questions?

When Whitney begs him to help keep Chelsea away from Gray, Kheerat abandons his plan to go on the run and heads for the hospital. Can he get there in time to stop Chelsea leaving? Also, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) starts work at the funeral parlour and tries to make amends with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

Wednesday 9th March - 7:30pm, BBC One

Gray begs Karen for help, convincing her he had nothing to do with Tina's death and the rumours swirling about him are false. Taken in, she agrees to hide her former son-in-law in the Taylors' flat. But when Mitch learns that Gray abused and murdered Chantelle, how will he react? Later, Chelsea gets home to find Gray is waiting. Challenging her horrid hubby at last, will Gray admit everything or claim another victim?

After failing to impress Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) at the funeral parlour, Rocky collars Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) for a job at the car lot, while Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) plans a memorial for Tina.

Thursday 10th March - 7:30pm, BBC One

The last instalment of the week (remember, no more 'Enders on Fridays from now on!) sees on Chelsea confronting Gray as the truth about his menacing past comes to light. Aggressive Gray lashes out, and with police storming Albert Square can anyone save Chelsea from meeting the same fate as Chantelle?

Mitch tells Karen the shocking truth about their daughter's death, Keegan is caught up in the chaos, Whitney is determined to get justice even if it means putting herself in the firing line, and Gray realises time is running out. Get ready for a game-changing finale to a sensational storyline…

