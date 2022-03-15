Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) lends her support to Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) who fears for locked-up son Kheerat (Jaz Singh Deol), while Kat (Jessie Wallace) has more than one pressing concern. Also, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) continues her quest to keep daughter Pearl in the school of her dreams and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) is left shocked when he visits son Aaron (Charlie Wernham) in prison.

The residents of Walford are in for another dramatic week, starting with fresh tensions between the Slater women as Stacey (Lacey Turner) interferes in mum Jean's (Gillian Wright) life. Young Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) is still suffering at the hands of bullies, and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) causes trouble.

Here's what is coming up on EastEnders for the week of 21st - 24th March 2022.

Stacey fears for Jean's mental health

Stacey is growing more concerned by the day over her mum Jean's excitable behaviour. Recognising the signs, she's convinced that Jean is having a relapse with her bipolar disorder, but her mother refuses to listen. Instead, the older woman hires a bouncy castle and takes it upon herself to tell grandson Arthur the truth over Daddy Kush's brutal death.

This backfires when Arthur tells Mack and Mia Atkins what their killer father Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) did, and the pair are left traumatised. Jean moves in with Harvey after an argument with Stacey, but Stacey won't relent and phones the doctor's surgery posing as her mum. This won't end well, but what's next for Jean as she remains adamant she is perfectly fine?

Tommy's trauma

Poor Tommy has had no respite from his bullies. Last week cousin Lily (Lillia Turner) was horrified to find a knife in his bag, and as the storyline continues we're left wondering where Tommy will go from there. As he skips school once again, Tommy thinks mum Kat will be on his case but instead he finds her in tears.

When he returns to school Tommy is taunted in the playground after watching a video of bully Sid mocking him. Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) breaks up the ensuing fight and tells Kat the extent of her son's suffering. Tommy is later scared to find he has been set up by his tormentors - what will happen next?

Kat has more Mitchell worries

After agreeing to stash a gun for incarcerated fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Kat is left mortified by a discovery in upcoming episodes. She is relieved to learn that the gun will soon be taken away. It's this ongoing situation that distracts her from Tommy's problems, but when she talks to Isaac, Kat decides to take action.

Will Kat be able to help her troubled boy get out of his desperate situation, or has she left it too late? Let's hope she can protect Tommy and rethink her priorities, as she can't juggle Mitchell responsibilities and parenthood much longer.

Dotty helps the Panesars

With Kheerat still languishing behind bars for attacking murderous Gray, Suki is worried sick for his future. His lawyer informs her and Dotty that Kheerat has decided to plead guilty, but Suki begs the solicitor to find another solution. Meanwhile, Dotty wants to help and pleads with Sonia for money.

When Sonia agrees, Dotty uses the funds to request legal advice from Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), whose help Suki previously turned down. Eve then makes a worrying discovery about Kheerat's lawyer - but what has she found out? A nervous Suki awaits news from the hearing. Will Kheerat be freed?

Kim is given a helping hand

It's not just Dotty being exceedingly helpful, as Howie (Delroy Atkinson) has been keen to assist Kim as she appeals for a scholarship for talented daughter Pearl, who loves her new private school. It's clear Howie likes Kim, but he is about to grow frustrated over her dramatic approach as they film a video.

Howie asks Pearl what she likes best about the school and uses this as inspiration for the video instead. How will Kim react to the changes, and will their hard work get the result she is hoping for?

Harvey's worries

While supporting new partner Jean, Harvey has been dealing with the fallout of son Aaron's actions. Aaron is currently in prison after Harvey reported him for his role in a dangerous far-right gang, but eventually decided he couldn't completely turn his back on him.

He and daughter Dana (Barbara Smith) are disappointed when a visit is cancelled, but when Harvey comes face-to-face with Aaron he is shocked to see him bruised. Aaron wants to put the matter of his beatings aside to make the most of his time with his dad, so persuades Harvey to keep quiet. But will he agree?

Jada's antics

When Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) goes away for a few days, Jada decides to throw a party, but when Zack Hudson (James Farrar) instructs her to cancel it she finds that her friends have sent a mass invite out. Will Mitchell arrives but when Sonia turns up she immediately takes him home.

Zack isn't happy and tells Jada she must come clean to Sharon, but will Jada do the right thing? She will be keen to stick around in her new home and well aware that Sharon won't put up with her behaviour. Will Jada admit all, and will she get another chance if she does?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.