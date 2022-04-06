O'Callaghan will play Lewis, the new manager of Kathy Beale's Prince Albert bar, who gets involved in a discussion with Ben Mitchell and his husband Callum Highway.

Aidan O'Callaghan, who previously appeared in Emmerdale and is already slated to appear in Netflix's The Witcher prequel Blood Origin , is set to join EastEnders in a dramatic storyline starting on Monday (11th April).

While Lewis approves of Callum's new LGBTQ+ campaign at work, Ben appears unsure, and later tells the campaign that his husband doesn't want to take part.

When confronted, he admits that he's scared for Callum's safety, fearing he will be attacked again like the couple were in January.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ben then goes on a night out with Lewis where the latter is heckled with homophobic abuse.

The next day, when Ben spots one of the men who heckled Lewis, he drags him into an alley and attacks him. He is caught by Sharon in the act, but will she tell Callum?

The shocking storyline is set to play out next week, although it's currently not known how long Lewis will stay around on the soap for, or what repercussions this will have for Ben and his marriage.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

O'Callaghan joins the show ahead of his role in The Witcher: Blood Origin, playing a character called Kareg in the prequel series that also stars Michelle Yeoh and Sir Lenny Henry. He previously played a character called Mike in Emmerdale in 2018.

The upcoming week on EastEnders will also mark the anniversary of Kush's tragic death, while Jean Slater will propose to Harvey Monroe after he ended their relationship.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers, and catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer. The Witcher seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.