EastEnders boxsets to return to BBC iPlayer this summer

Last year, fans were able to enjoy all four episodes of the long-running soap right at the start of each week from June to August. This was to make up for live transmissions being moved to make way for football and tennis.

The BBC will be bringing back EastEnders boxsets this summer, as the channel prepares for another busy sporting season.

Those who would much rather find out the latest goings-on in Walford will now be able to binge a full week's worth of episodes, rather than being interrupted by Wimbledon. BBC iPlayer will be commencing its EastEnders binge-a-thon from Monday 27th June, and this will continue through to mid-August.

In a taste of what's to come, the Mitchells will be taking centre stage. Ben (Max Bowden) will continue to struggle in the wake of his devastating rape ordeal. Mum Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) tries to help, but his behaviour will spiral out of control yet again. Meanwhile, Phil (Steve McFadden) will make a lethal enemy in prison - is this finally the end for the hardman?

Will we find out what's driving Sam's behaviour? (BBC)

And as Sam (Kim Medcalf) settles back into Albert Square, her true intentions are about to come to light with huge consequences. What's her secret?

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is in for a shock of his own when his estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) arrives with sons Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam). It's soon clear to Mitch that Avery is hiding something; but he's sure to find out what, because secrets never stay that way in soapland.

The Panesars will also learn that lesson, as the family's loyalty is tested to the limit during one of their toughest times yet. We're in for a dramatic summer as the show heats up, with the promise of secrets set to explode, tensions simmering away and families close to breaking point...

Suki is in for a tough time (BBC)

EastEnders' Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: "With such a big summer of sport ahead, boxsetting all four episodes again this year feels like the perfect solution to enable EastEnders viewers to choose when and where they want to get their weekly fix from Albert Square. We have a big summer ahead so this is the perfect way to ensure that no one has to miss out."

With EastEnders having been streamed 285 million times in 2021, we're sure many fans will be heading to iPlayer every Monday morning to catch up with their favourite characters. It's going to be an action-packed few months!

