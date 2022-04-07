Kim Medcalf was announced to be reprising her role as the notorious EastEnder in January 2022, and now a first look at her back in character has been revealed.

Get ready for trouble as Sam Mitchell is returning to EastEnders - and it's a lot sooner than you think.

Very little is known of her upcoming storyline, but what we do know is that there's a reason for her return.

EastEnders teased: "Trouble is on its way to Albert Square as the notorious Sam Mitchell returns to her old stomping ground.

"It doesn't take long for Sam to ruffle some features and reignite old feuds, but why is she really back in Walford?"

Sam's return will air on Tuesday 19th April at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Speaking about reprising her role, Kim said at the time of her announcement: "When the BBC approached me last year to reprise the role of Sam I was thrilled.

"She’s a brilliant character and I can’t wait to get back in the Square and work with the amazing cast."

Sam Mitchell returns to EastEnders (BBC)

Head of Continuing Drama, Kate Oates, added: "I have long wanted to bring Sam back into the family fold. Her return is guaranteed to be explosive."

Kim was last seen in Albert Square in 2005, and was involved in many iconic soap storylines during her tenure, including the killing of Den Watts.

The character returned in 2009, but was this time played by Danniella Westbrook, who played her initially in the '90s.

Danniella's Sam was last seen in 2016, when she returned for Peggy Mitchell's (Dame Barbara Windsor) funeral.

