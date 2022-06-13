The new relationship between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol) faces teething problems, while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) returns home from the hospital. Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), meanwhile, finds her stress levels at an all-time high. And Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) is feeling awkward after his encounter with brother Bobby's (Clay Milner Russell) ex-girlfriend Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith).

There's bombshells galore next week in Albert Square, as Stuart Highway's (Ricky Champ) postnatal depression leads to a heartbreaking development for wife Rainie (Tanya Franks). Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) night of passion with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is revealed, while there's a health emergency for baby Jordan, terrifying his mum Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

Here's all you need to know on what's coming up in EastEnders from 20th - 23rd June 2022.

1. Stuart breaks Rainie's heart over baby Roland

Unwell Stuart rejects his son in EastEnders (BBC)

Left to care for baby Roland for the day, Stuart remains reluctant as he struggles with his feelings towards his son. Pal Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) notices Stuart ignoring Roland's cries and works out that something is wrong. When she later visits him, he tells Sonia that he doesn't feel anything for the little boy. Sonia passes on the details of a cancer mental health support group, but when his nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) reveals Sonia has spoken to her about the situation, Stuart snaps and throws the information away.

Things only get worse when the social worker arrives to discuss the parental order, as Stuart has disappeared. Vi and Callum (Tony Clay) find him and persuade him to support Rainie, but Stuart is overwhelmed and sends the social worker away. He then takes Roland back to surrogate mother Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), claiming he doesn't want to be his dad. Rainie is left devastated, and tries to talk to Bernie. As Stuart continues to spiral, have they lost Roland for good?

2. Jordan is rushed to hospital

There's more baby-related drama in Walford as Chelsea worries for son Jordan, who doesn't seem well. Boss Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) senses her mood at the club, and asks Chelsea's mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to pop by, reassuring her they've installed a video baby monitor so she can check on Jordan. But after being persuaded to stay for a drink after work, Chelsea arrives home to find paramedics tending to her baby.

Chelsea learns that Jordan has suspected meningitis, and blames herself. Friend and housemate Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is concerned for her, and as aunt Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) offers support, there's relief for Chelsea when doctors tell her Jordan is in the clear. Will she be able to relax now, or has this scare only enhanced the mum's anxieties?

3. Nancy discovers Zack's betrayal

There's a shock in store for Nancy (BBC)

Things were tense between Zack and girlfriend Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) as she took out her frustrations on him. Zack responded by turning to Sam, and the pair had a fling. But now he's guilt-ridden, with this only increasing when a courier delivers a touching gift from Nancy. Quickly sending Sam away, Zack confesses his betrayal to pal Martin Fowler (James Bye) and resolves to tell Nancy everything.

But when she apologies for her recent behaviour, Zack changes his mind and stays silent - and Sam promises not to say anything. As he offers to help organise a party to honour the memory of the late Tina at The Albert, where Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is putting up a plaque, there's disaster in store as it leads to Nancy discovering Zack's infidelity.

Shirley (Linda Henry) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) are furious and Shirl pulls a punch, while Nancy dumps Zack. Sister Sharon tells Zack what she thinks of him, and he later almost comes to blows with Mick. Wanting to prove his commitment, Zack proposes to Nancy. How will she react?

4. Love in the air for Kheerat and Stacey?

When Stacey realises that Kheerat is hiding their romance from his family, she assumes he's embarrassed. But he insists that's not the case, claiming he just wants to be with her without any meddling from the likes of his mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal). Later in the week, Kheerat hints he wants to meet up, and surprised Stacey by taking her to an empty No. 31.

Will the couple thrive together, or are they heading for disaster? It wasn't so long ago that Kheerat's relatives were trying to find him a wife they approved of; so will they approve of his blossoming relationship with Ms Slater?

5. More drama for Kat

Kat feels the strain (BBC)

When the cab office receives threatening calls, Kat is given yet another problem on top of juggling childcare with the Mitchell empire. She assumes the caller is Shirley and confronts her, but soon realises someone else is behind the threats. Later, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) are chatting on the phone when the line goes dead - and Harvey is then approached by two men.

Harvey and Mitch are left injured after a beating, and Kat confides in Sharon. She suggest delaying the opening night of the club. Sharon then pays Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) a visit in prison. But does he know anything about who's responsible for the attack? How much more can Kat take as things turn more and more sinister?

6. Linda returns from hospital

(BBC)

After suffering severe injuries from the car crash thanks to Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), Linda is discharged from the hospital next week. Sharon collects her friend and when Zack sets up Nancy to visit the house, she and Linda have a heart-to-heart. But their reunion is short-lived when Nancy finds a bottle of vodka.

Has Linda relapsed in her alcoholism once again? With everyone still believing she was driving the car while drunk, this could be the final straw for Nancy who is already heartbroken over Zack. Can the mother and daughter get back on track?

7. Peter's Dana dilemma

Peter is in an awkward position (BBC)

Having rejected a kiss from Dana recently, Peter now feels caught between her and his brother Bobby, who still has feelings for his ex. Peter encourages Dana to be honest with Bobby about her feelings, and the former couple finally talk.

But Dana isn't on the same page as Bobby, not keen on rekindling their romance. Does Dana have strong feelings for Peter now? And how will Bobby react if he finds out?

