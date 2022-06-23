Maddy Hill leaves EastEnders as Nancy Carter makes surprise exit

The unannounced exit occurred in tonight's instalment (Thursday 23rd June 2022), as Nancy left Walford in the wake of a tough week.

Maddy Hill has departed her role as Nancy Carter in EastEnders .

In recent episodes, Nancy learned that her boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) had cheated on her with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) after a series of rows. As Zack desperately tried to keep his relationship intact, a heartbroken Nancy was left stunned when he proposed.

As she considered forgiving him, Nancy ended up visiting mum Linda (Kellie Bright) after she was discharged from the hospital following the car crash. The mother and daughter shared a much-needed heart-to-heart, but when Nancy found a bottle of vodka, the moment was ruined.

Telling Linda she couldn't trust her, Nancy knew the same could be said about Zack, and she officially ended things between them.

After a talk with mum Linda (Kellie Bright, left), Nancy Carter made a big decision BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a twist, Nancy then revealed she was leaving for good. Linda attempted to persuade her to stay and was shocked when she realised that Nancy planned to take baby Annie with her. Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) manipulated the situation, leading Nancy to take Annie back to Linda.

But Nancy's mind was made up as far as her own departure was concerned, and after an emotional farewell with the rest of the clan, Nancy departed the Square as Linda watched on.

So with characters known to take a screen break before heading back home, will Nancy be back? RadioTimes.com has all the answers...

Has Nancy Carter left EastEnders for good?

Maddy Hill as Nancy Carter in EastEnders BBC/Kieron McCarron

Sadly, it's been confirmed to RadioTimes.com that this was indeed Maddy Hill's final appearance as Nancy Carter, so she won't be coming back any time soon!

While there's every chance she might be back at some point in the future, this is indeed a genuine exit for Ms Carter.

Regarding Maddy Hill's exit, an EastEnders spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "We wish Maddy all the very best for the future".

Speaking about her departure, Maddy Hill herself commented: "It’s been great revisiting Nancy and the Square over the past year but it felt like the right time to move on for now.

"I already miss everyone and feel so grateful to work with people I have so much love for."

Of course, fans will recall that this isn't the first time that actress Maddy Hill has exited the BBC soap.

The star previously appeared from 2014 until 2016, when she quit the soap and Nancy emigrated with partner Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel), but returned just last year after the couple's marriage fell apart off-screen.

Nancy's latest exit comes as EastEnders gears up for Nancy's dad Mick's (Danny Dyer) impending exit, which has been on the way for some time.

However, it was recently confirmed that co-star Bright will be remaining on the BBC soap in her role as Linda.

With the Carter clan's numbers dwindling, how will the remaining family members fare without strong-minded Nancy?

