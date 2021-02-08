Nancy Carter makes shock return to EastEnders after nearly 5 years away
"There's a lot of mystery surrounding her return."
EastEnders fans will see the return of a familiar face in the springtime, when Nancy Carter leaves her New Zealand life behind and crashes back into life on Albert Square.
Maddy Hill made her debut in the role back in January 2014 and was a regular cast member for more than two years until her character was written out in April 2016.
Nancy was ultimately partnered up with Tamwar Masood (played by Yesterday and Tenet star Himesh Patel) and the two got married on the opposite side of the world.
That’s why her sudden return to Albert Square is such a huge surprise for parents Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), who will have some serious questions about what brings her back home.
Hill says of the news: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces. I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her 5 years on!”
In her time away from the soap, Hill became a series regular on BBC One’s medical drama Casualty, where she played paramedic Ruby Spark in dozens of episodes.
Jon Sen, the Executive Producer of EastEnders says: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.
“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return and she’s coming back to a family that have been through a very difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.
“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”
Hill is due to begin filming scenes later this month to be aired later in the spring, as work on EastEnders continues under television production safety guidelines.