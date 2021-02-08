Nancy Carter makes shock return to EastEnders after nearly 5 years away

EastEnders fans will see the return of a familiar face in the springtime, when Nancy Carter leaves her New Zealand life behind and crashes back into life on Albert Square.

Advertisement

Maddy Hill made her debut in the role back in January 2014 and was a regular cast member for more than two years until her character was written out in April 2016.

Nancy was ultimately partnered up with Tamwar Masood (played by Yesterday and Tenet star Himesh Patel) and the two got married on the opposite side of the world.

That’s why her sudden return to Albert Square is such a huge surprise for parents Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), who will have some serious questions about what brings her back home.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Hill says of the news: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces. I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her 5 years on!”

In her time away from the soap, Hill became a series regular on BBC One’s medical drama Casualty, where she played paramedic Ruby Spark in dozens of episodes.

Jon Sen, the Executive Producer of EastEnders says: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return and she’s coming back to a family that have been through a very difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.

“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

Advertisement

Hill is due to begin filming scenes later this month to be aired later in the spring, as work on EastEnders continues under television production safety guidelines.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.