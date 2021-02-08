Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Soaps
  4. EastEnders
  5. Nancy Carter makes shock return to EastEnders after nearly 5 years away

Nancy Carter makes shock return to EastEnders after nearly 5 years away

"There's a lot of mystery surrounding her return."

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders

Published:

EastEnders fans will see the return of a familiar face in the springtime, when Nancy Carter leaves her New Zealand life behind and crashes back into life on Albert Square.

Advertisement

Maddy Hill made her debut in the role back in January 2014 and was a regular cast member for more than two years until her character was written out in April 2016.

Nancy was ultimately partnered up with Tamwar Masood (played by Yesterday and Tenet star Himesh Patel) and the two got married on the opposite side of the world.

That’s why her sudden return to Albert Square is such a huge surprise for parents Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda (Kellie Bright), who will have some serious questions about what brings her back home.

Hill says of the news: “I’m so excited to be coming back and reconnecting with all the hilarious, warm, talented cast and crew and meeting some lovely new faces. I absolutely loved playing Nancy and have often wondered what she’s up to, so feel very grateful to be able to rediscover her 5 years on!”

In her time away from the soap, Hill became a series regular on BBC One’s medical drama Casualty, where she played paramedic Ruby Spark in dozens of episodes.

Jon Sen, the Executive Producer of EastEnders says: “We’re delighted to have Maddy back and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Nancy.

“There’s a lot of mystery surrounding her return and she’s coming back to a family that have been through a very difficult year – things are definitely not as Nancy left them.

“Maddy is a fantastic actor and we feel very lucky to have her back in Walford.”

Advertisement

Hill is due to begin filming scenes later this month to be aired later in the spring, as work on EastEnders continues under television production safety guidelines.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pasta Evangelists & Aperol Spritz Kit

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 10% off your first Pasta Evangelists delivery

Plus receive a free Aperol Spritz kit with this exclusive offer!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 13/03/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 19/03/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5674 (No. 5674) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 13th MARCH 2018* Mo tells Stacey what happened. Stacey Fowler (LACEY TURNER), Mo Harris (LAILA MORSE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes

EastEnders’ Big Mo set to leave Walford but “no doubt she’ll be back”

masked singer season 2

Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

104025

EastEnders: Mick rages at Nancy – will she end up leaving?