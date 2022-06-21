The actress, who portrays the long-running character Kat Slater on the BBC One soap, received a caution from Suffolk Police after an incident at the weekend.

Jessie Wallace has received a formal warning from EastEnders following an incident at the weekend.

A Suffolk Police spokesman confirmed to Sky News: "A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer / drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution."

Now, a BBC spokesperson has told The Mirror: "Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC and Wallace's rep for any additional comment on this story.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wallace first made her debut as Kat Slater in 2000 and stayed in the soap for five years until she departed alongside Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in 2005.

The pair returned in 2010 and remained in the soap for six years until departing once more, later appearing in spin-off drama Redwater.

Kat later made her return to the soap as a full-time character in 2018 and her storylines have included the end of her marriage to Alfie, her romance with Kush Kazemi, and her recent relationship with Phil Mitchell.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At present, Phil is currently in prison and Kat has been left to handle his business interests alongside his ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and his recently-returned sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

The trio will be caught up in a shooting drama in next week's EastEnders.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.