6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray covers up Tina’s murder and Mick stands up to Katy

The disappearance of Tina Carter arouses suspicion among her family this week, so Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) resorts to drastic measures to hide her murder. Will it work?

Also occupying the clan are the shock revelations about Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), and the abuse he endured as a child. Who can help him through his trauma? And has Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) really got cancer again?

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 11th – 15th January 2021.

Gray covers his crime

The Carters keep their fingers crossed Tina will show up to her hearing for the attempted murder of Ian Beale to defend herself – not much chance of that, considering gruesome Gray murdered her on Boxing Day and disposed of the body.

Covering his tracks, Gray sends a text from Teen’s phone to put her family off the scent, only for this to make Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and Mick even more determined to track her down. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) even turns to ex-lover Max Branning (Jake Wood) for help, their ill-advised fling barely over. Suspecting all is not as it seems, how long before Gray’s shocking secret is discovered?

Mick stands up to Katy

Following the emotional events over new year, Mick comes face to face with abuser Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib) when she seeks him out desperate to know if he or daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) have called the police. They haven’t, but he wants nothing more to do with her so tells the menacing manipulator to sling her hook in a very public showdown – witnessed by Shirley.

Michael’s mum spring into action to protect her son, and is stunned at the extent of the ordeal he’s been through and kept to himself – and feels pushed out when it emerges Linda has known the truth for a while. L urges Shirl to tread carefully around fragile Mick – he’s going to need them as he processes his childhood trauma.

Jean puts herself at risk

Terrified her cancer is back, Jean attends a doctors’ appointment. She’s understandably anxious, and despite medics advising not to get ahead of herself until they get results from her biopsy she does a runner before she’s taken in for the test.

Later, she buries her fears and crashes the teens’ party with Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse) as a way of forgetting her health woes. She ends up having a deep and meaningful exchange with Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), who opens up about the iffy state of her relationship with Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra). Jean advises her to lighten up and live in the moment – as she ignores, then deletes, urgent messages from her doctor…

Denise has a warning for Lucas

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) plays detective to find out who went after Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet), and after being reassured by Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) he had nothing to do with it she confronts another likely suspect, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Her baby daddy admits he had a little word with the poisonous pastor, but swears it didn’t get physical. Confused Dee meets with Lucas and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), and warns her evil ex that someone is out to get him. Realising he’s putting his daughter in danger by sticking around, Lucas decides to leave Walford. And if you think that’s the end of that, you’re very much mistaken…

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Fun-stealer Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) stops the Square’s bright young things’ impromptu party at the call centre office, scaring off most of the revellers apart from Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson). Has the mean matriarch clocked the spark that’s slowly igniting between him and her daughter Ash? Before you get too involved with the Panesars, Peter, our advice is to run for the hills. Fast.

Martin Fowler (James Bye) confides in Sharon Beale (Letitia Dean) he’s having a wobble about his marriage to Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), and comes away determined to put things right in their relationship following the seasonal baby bombshell. Chances of these two having a happy ending? Approximately zero.

