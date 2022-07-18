Plans for Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) wedding to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) are full steam ahead; while Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) reaches out to Callum Highway over his troubled brother Stuart (Ricky Champ). And is this the end of the road for Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton)?

There's more turmoil ahead for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) – and it's not helped by his sad reliance on drugs. Can his loved ones help him? He ends up in a clash with a stressed Zack Hudson (James Farrar) who has his own concerns. One person who's only looking out for number one is Ben's aunt, Sam (Kim Medcalf), but she might find her plot to bring down the Mitchell 'faaaamily' empire hitting another snag! Meanwhile, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) surprises Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Here's all you need to know on EastEnders from 25th -29th July.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ben's drug drama

Ben's torment continues. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

When Ben spots Jonah's drug dealer, Tez, handing Sam a packet of drugs in Peggy's bar, he's intrigued. And as dad Phil questions his issues, Ben deflects by telling him he should be more worried about what Sam is up to, as she could be causing the new business serious harm. Later, Ben asks Tez for drugs; but when he picks up Kat's son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), Tommy finds the dangerous substance.

He innocently taunts Ben over the contents, but Ben turns aggressive in order to get hold of the drugs. Tommy eventually advises Ben to dispose of them, but will he listen to the word of warning? He is still refusing to accept help over the harrowing rape ordeal he suffered back in May, but as Ben continues to mix drink and drugs, he ignores the concerns of those closest to him as he reaches out to James again. Just where is Ben's risky habit leading him?

2. Sam's scheming is at risk again

Is Sam about to be found out? (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sam panics that her twisted plot is set to be exposed next week, as Phil quizzes her over Ben's claims. Sam manages to cover, but knows that her nephew could easily reveal all about her deals with Tez. Therefore, she tries to call Ben's bluff and ends up buying his silence by offering him a role as co-manager of Peggy's bar.

Will this be enough to keep her secret treachery quiet? Zack later tells her he thinks Ben is dealing drugs at the club - oblivious to her part in it. Peggy's is also the subject of a police raid. Will Sam be able to talk her way out of trouble? If so, how long can she pull the wool over Phil's eyes?

3. Zack is stressed

Stress gets to Zack. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Zack hears that Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is trying to sell his beloved motor - which Zack originally sold to raise funds for his business with Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill). But with Nancy gone, Zack begs Rocky to give him 24 hours to come up with the cash to buy it back. He hopes to get an advance on his wages from Sam, only to find Ben lording it over him as his new boss.

With Zack still desperate to get his car back, he tries to get a loan instead, but his efforts come to nothing. Ben continues to rile him, and when he mocks Zack, the latter loses control and punches Ben to the ground. Witnessing the brawl, Kat takes Zack aside and offers some advice. Will he appreciate what she has to say?

4. Suki makes a move on Eve

Suki shocks admirer Eve. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Suki recently turned down Eve with an almighty slap when she tried to kiss her; but next week it's all change for the pair. Eve lends Suki her support in the wake of tension with the Panesar kids, and invites her to McClunky's. The women bond over music and, feeling a spark, Suki takes Eve back to hers where she kisses her.

At the GP surgery opening, smitten Eve arrives to support Suki, but she is left upset by her cold attitude. Later, as they talk things through, Eve is heartbroken when it becomes clear that Suki will always want to hide their relationship. Unaware of her mum's dalliance, Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) is saddened when Eve friend-zones her, thinking her mum is to blame. Ash tries to kiss Eve, who gently turns her down. Meanwhile, Suki is oblivious to the advances of Ranveer as she secretly watches Eve and Ash together. Will Suki make the brave move to be true to herself?

5. Surprise for Kat?

Kat could be in for a second surprise. (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) sees that Kat is upset about something, and she soon gets an idea, wanting to cheer her up. Lily's mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) suggests a pre-wedding party. Meanwhile, Phil gives Kat a special gift. She asks her fiancé for an update over his plot to turn the tables on DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), and Phil admits he's getting nowhere.

Kat is left touched by Lily and Stacey's party efforts, and they try on knock-off dresses sent from Big Mo (Laila Morse), Lily tells Stacey she has another surprise for Kat. Whatever this mystery plan is, it leaves Kat furious. What has Lily done?

6. Can Callum help Stuart?

Can Karen and Callum help Stuart? (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Convinced that Stuart is suffering from post-natal depression, Karen is still sending him leaflets and Stuart warns her to stop. As a result, Karen tells Callum about her understanding of the situation. She encourages him to help his brother, and Callum confronts Stuart in The Vic.

Will Stuart listen to Callum's concerns, or continue to dismiss his problems? His decision to bury his head in the sand led wife Rainie (Tanya Franks) to leave Walford with baby Roland; but could Stuart be reunited with his family if only he can reach out to get the treatment he needs? EastEnders has announced that Stuart will also be exiting, but how will he go?

7. Downhill for Jay and Honey

It could be the end for Jay and Honey (BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Disappointed Honey spots hungover partner Jay in the café as he makes more plans to go out with pals Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis). That night at Peggy's, Jay pretends to be Lola's boyfriend to get rid of a guy's unwanted advances. But Ash sees Lola and Jay leaving together.

The following day, the pair laugh about Jay's drunken act as her fake boyfriend, but they fail to realise that Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) has heard them. And when the youngster overhears Honey and Jay arguing, she tells Honey's son Will that Jay is seeing Lola. Angry, Will tells pal Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith), and the gossip spreads.

Honey feigns happiness when Jay gifts her with a spa break, before Ash tells Honey that Jay is cheating on her. Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) punches a confused Jay as a mortified Lola looks on. As Jay and Lola explain the misunderstanding to Honey, Billy and Will, will they believe them? And whatever happens there, is it time for Jay and Honey to go their separate ways?

