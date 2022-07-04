EastEnders casts Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati

Actor Aaron Thiara has been cast in the role of Ravi Gulati, a prison inmate who asked Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for information on Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) in exchange for a burner phone. With Phil set to face threats to his life this week , can he really rely on Ravi?

A brand new EastEnders character appeared tonight's (4th July), and the BBC soap has now confirmed more details.

Ravi is the son of Ranveer, a family friend of the Panesars. But his intentions are, as yet, unclear when it comes to the clan. Despite his charming, charismatic demeanour, Ravi is willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants, regardless of the consequences.

Phil needs Ravi's help

His time behind bars is due to come to an end in the coming weeks, and Ravi will be reunited with his dad to help with the business – but not all the Panesars will be happy to see him.

Described as ruthless and unpredictable, it's been promised that Ravi's presence will shake up the Square, but who will get caught in his 'vicious' crossfire? It's starting to sound like danger is on the way...

Speaking for the first time of his casting, Thiara says: "My heart is filled with immense gratitude to be joining such an iconic show, working alongside a stellar cast and a remarkable production team.

"It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. This is a wondrous opportunity to approach as an actor, and I can’t wait for people to meet Ravi on screen and witness his roller-coaster of a journey!"

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders' executive producer, adds: "Ravi is captivating, cunning and dangerous, and

can go from pleasant to menacing with very little warning – unlike Aaron who’s a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast.

"We’re all excited to see Aaron bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama and shocking twists in store – wherever Ravi goes, trouble follows."

Something tells us we'll need to brace ourselves for the impact when Ravi returns to screens later this summer!

