To coincide with its announcement of box sets to help avoid any major disruption from major sporting tournaments like Wimbledon, the soap hinted at some of the drama to come.

EastEnders has revealed a couple of teasing storylines that fans of the BBC soap can expect across the summer months.

Unsurprisingly, the iconic Mitchell family will be at the heart of Albert Square, but there's plenty of other drama coming in Walford too.

Read on for your EastEnders summer preview.

Has Phil Mitchell met his match?

BBC

Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) is no stranger to an enemy - in fact, he's had quite a few in his time in Walford.

But his latest might be his deadliest - and could bring about his downfall.

When Phil crosses the wrong person in prison, his time could be up. Is this finally the end of Phil Mitchell? Surely not!

Sam Mitchell's intentions are revealed

BBC

There's been trouble all over the shop as far as Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is concerned, but it seems like her latest bombshell will have major consequences.

When Sam finally reveals the real reason for being back in Walford, the repercussions reach far and wide.

What is Sam after? And who will be impacted by her secret?

Ben Mitchell struggles

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) has had a difficult time of late following his brutal rape at the hands of Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan).

While Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) has been a huge support to him, it won't be enough, and explosive Ben will spiral out of control.

Let's hope he can get the help he so desperately needs before he does something he'll regret.

Mitch Baker gets a surprise

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is set for a family reunion this summer when his estranged brother Avery, and his two sons, arrive in Walford.

Their arrival is certainly unexpected, and it doesn't take long for Mitch to work out that Avery is hiding a secret.

As we all know, secrets don't stay hidden for long - what is Avery up to?

The Panesars are tested

BBC

The extended Baker family aren't the only ones keeping a secret, as the Panesars will be tested.

What is being hidden and what will be revealed? Tune into EastEnders for an explosive summer on the Square...

EastEnders episodes will launch on iPlayer every Monday at 6am from 27th June until 15th August.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.