The acting debutant will play Freddie Slater, son of Little Mo, who was last seen in Walford in May 2006 when his mum left for a new life.

Bobby Brazier, son of Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier, is about to join the EastEnders cast in a very exciting role.

Little is known about the details behind his return all these years later, but EastEnders has teasingly revealed he will be on a "mission that could end in heartbreak"... Call us intrigued!

Freddie is described as a typical Slater with a heart of gold but can't help but get himself into trouble. He's got his mother's kind nature, but he also has an edge that causes him to stir the pot on multiple occasions. Is he really a Slater after all?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of joining the soap, Brazier said: "I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders - so far it’s been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

"Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing. I'm very grateful. Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul. A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side. He’s philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes. Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him.”

Brazier is currently filming for scenes set to air in autumn, and it's currently unknown how long he'll be around for.

This comes just weeks after it was revealed Big Mo Slater would be returning to EastEnders.

Laila Morse departed in 2021 when her boisterous character left for a life of luxury on a cruise ship, but is back for a short stint on the BBC soap.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.