Who is Bobby Brazier? Meet new EastEnders star and model

Freddie Slater is set to cause a stir when he arrives on Albert Square in the Autumn.

There's a new face about to arrive on EastEnders as the Slater family stages a small reunion.

Bobby Brazier, son of Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier, will take on the role of Little Mo's not-so-little boy.

Speaking of his casting, Bobby said: "I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders - so far it’s been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

"Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I'm very grateful. Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford."

So, who is Bobby Brazier and who is he related to? Read on for all you need to know about the EastEnders newcomer.

Who is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier is a model, actor and social media personality.

He is the son of television presenter Jeff Brazier and the late reality TV star Jade Goody.

Jeff Brazier Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

How old is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby Brazier is 19 years old.

He was born on 6th June 2003 in Harlow, Essex, United Kingdom.

The character he is portraying will be 18 years old.

Is Bobby Brazier on Instagram?

Yes, Bobby Brazier is on Instagram and his handle is @bobbybrazier.

At the time of writing, Brazier boasts over 105,000 followers.

Who are Bobby Brazier's parents?

Bobby Brazier is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody.

Jeff Brazier is a television presenter and reality TV personality, having appeared on shows such as This Morning and Celebrity SAS.

Jade Goody rose to fame after appearing reality TV show Big Brother and subsequently became a reality TV mainstay, including a stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Goody was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2008 and began campaigning to raise awareness for testing for the condition. Goody died from the illness in 2009.

Bobby is one of two sons from the former couple, having been born in 2003 and his younger bother Freddy in 2004.

At the time of Goody's death, she and Brazier were no longer a couple and she married Jack Tweed before her death.

Bobby was five-years-old at the time of his mother's death from cervical cancer.

Jeff Brazier raised both sons following Goody's death and has been married to Kate Dwyer since 2018.

Who is Bobby Brazier playing in EastEnders?

Bobby Brazier is taking on the role of Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

Freddie is the son of the established character Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth), who he was last seen leaving Albert Square with as a young child in 2006.

Little Mo had given birth to Freddie in 2004 after he was conceived when she was raped by Graham Foster.

After a subsequent court trial, Graham was sent to prison for four years and vowed to see Freddie upon his release.

Bobby Brazier joins EastEnders (BBC)

However, this never occurred - at least not on-screen - and Freddie left Walford with his mum in 2006.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders, said of Freddie: “Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul. A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side. He’s philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes."

On casting the role, Clenshaw added: "Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him."

