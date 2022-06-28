EastEnders announces Big Mo's return for more mayhem

Big Mo last left Walford in 2021 when she opted for a life of luxury on a cruise ship with Fat Elvis (Shenton Dixon) but will be back for more mayhem.

Fans of EastEnders will be pleased to learn that the iconic Mo Harris (played by Laila Morse) will be returning.

Speaking of her return, Morse said: "I always have so much fun playing Mo so I can’t wait to get back to the Square and see what mischief she gets up to this time. I’ve missed my on-screen family so much and can’t wait to see everyone again.”

EastEnders has confirmed Mo will only be around for a short time, and will be filming scenes over the summer.

As for the details of her return, there's never a dull day when Big Mo's around, that's for sure.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse) in EastEnders Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC

She was last seen leaving Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) after toiling over whether or not to leave her, having thought her cancer had returned.

Mo decided to seize the opportunity and head on the cruise with Fat Elvis, leaving poor Jean who was devastated to see her relative gone.

With Jean going through a tough time with her mental health, this could be a good time for Big Mo to return to Walford...

