When is the EastEnders flashback episode starring Jaime Winstone?

The family have been a central part of the soap since 1990, but their rich backstory has so far only been recounted in the present day. We know that original Mitchell patriarch Eric, who died off-screen before Peggy and her kids rocked up in Albert Square, was a bully whose impact made a lifelong impression on Phil.

The BBC recently announced a special flashback episode of EastEnders revolving around the Mitchells, with the likes of Peggy, Phil and the rest of the famous clan seen as their younger selves in the late 1970s.

And it's set to be Phil who sparks this trip down memory lane as he looks back at his past with a view to solving his current problems.

But when will this much-anticipated episode of EastEnders be broadcast? Read on for everything you need to know so far.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the EastEnders flashback episode airing?

The EastEnders flashback episode will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September 2022.

So, we are merely weeks away from seeing the younger versions of our favourite Mitchells!

Keep an eye on this page where we'll add any new details as they come in, as you won't want to miss all the latest gossip!

Who stars in EastEnders' flashback episode?

Jaime Winstone as Peggy Mitchell. BBC

Actress Jaime Winstone previously took on the role of Dame Barbara Windsor in the BBC drama Babs, which was based on the life of the much-missed star. Now Winstone will play Windsor's most famous character, portraying a younger Peggy Mitchell.

"It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time," Winstone said recently.

"There’s certainly a healthy amount of pressure when you’re taking on such an iconic role – I thoroughly enjoyed it. Playing this role has really cemented my love and admiration for Barbara as I got to bookend my journey by playing Peggy Mitchell – I hope I’ve done her justice and I’ve loved every minute of it, I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode."

Ross Kemp, Rita Simons and Samantha Womack in EastEnders. BBC

Teddy Jay will play Peggy's younger son Grant, while Phil will be played by Daniel Delaney. Evil Archie is portrayed Henry Garrett in his younger days, while Rose Reynolds takes on the role of Archie's wife Glenda.

Also on-screen will be previously unseen characters like Peggy's husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell's older brother Charlie (played by Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie's dad, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

Characters like the young Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell – memorably played by Samantha Womack and Rita Simons – are still to be cast, but we'll update this page regularly as and when more news comes in.

What is the EastEnders flashback episode about?

Phil will be central to the action. BBC

The episode will be set in 1979 during a time of economic hardship for the country. The Mitchells will be seen fighting to survive as Phil is transported back to his youth to learn painful truths about his family. What he learns may just change everything and provide Phil with the solution to an ongoing issue, as he continues to be badgered by DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) in the present day.

Peggy tries to keep her family afloat while her marriage to Eric struggles, all while Phil attempts to prove himself as the man of the house. Archie and Glenda are also up to no good as their daughters get into trouble of their own.

Can Phil recall anything from those dark days that will help him? You'll just have to wait and see.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw teased: "We’re delighted to be welcoming an incredible cast of actors to set for this special flashback episode, including the luminous Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

"Focused on the Mitchell family, audiences will embark on a rollercoaster journey to the East End of London in 1979 where they’ll delve into the family’s past, seeing much-loved and iconic characters, as well as meeting characters from the show’s history that have never been seen on screen before. There are twists, turns and secrets revealed – after all, trouble is never too far away where the Mitchells are concerned!"

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.