EastEnders confirms Grant, Ronnie and Roxy returns - with a twist

Jaime Winstone has been cast as a young Peggy Mitchell (originally played by Dame Barbara Windsor) in the special episode that will be centred around Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his quest to topple DCI Keeble.

In surprising news for fans of EastEnders, the BBC has confirmed there will be a Mitchell-based flashback episode in the autumn.

Not only will fans get to see the beloved Peggy back on the BBC soap, a couple more favourites will be back in the flashback, too.

Among others, some that many will be especially pleased to see on screen again are sisters Roxy and Ronnie (actors to be announced), and Grant Mitchell (Teddy Jay).

We'll also meet a younger Phil (Daniel Delaney), as well as soon-to-be-villain Archie (Henry Garrett) and Glenda (Rose Reynolds).

Rounding up the cast for now will be some characters EastEnders fans have only heard about but never seen, including Peggy's husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell's older brother Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie's dad, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

The special episode will be set during 1979, a period of economic hardship for the country, as the Mitchells fight to survive.

Phil will be transported back to his early years to learn more about his family life, some hard truths that will change everything, and he might just discover the key to toppling malicious Keeble.

Viewers will have to wait until autumn to see what the past holds for him.

Speaking about the special, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We’re delighted to be welcoming an incredible cast of actors to set for this special flashback episode, including the luminous Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

"Focussed on the Mitchell family, audiences will embark on a rollercoaster journey to the East End of London in 1979 where they’ll delve into the family’s past, seeing much-loved and iconic characters, as well as meeting characters from the show’s history that have never been seen on screen before. There are twists, turns and secrets revealed – after all, trouble is never too far away where The Mitchells are concerned!"

