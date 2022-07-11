Now, the notorious character must deal with his decision to go against his every instinct – becoming a police informant in order to secure his freedom.

It's not just matters of the heart that EastEnders' Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) must contend with as he settles back into Walford.

Yes, DCI Keeble's (Alison Newman) quest to persuade Phil to turn grass seems to have finally paid off, after his life was at risk last week when he was threatened and beaten up behind bars. Keeble allowed Phil to keep a burner phone and instructed him to press a button should he decide to take her deal for freedom.

Phil was in danger in prison BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

For a while, EastEnders teased that this could be the end of Mr Mitchell; we even saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) sobbing as she found out about a fatality in the prison. But as she, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil's sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) took in the news, they were stunned to see the man himself walk into Peggy's bar.

Phil was back to his cocky self, but that's not the whole story. And as he tries to win back Kat's love and Sharon also hopes for a cosy chat, Phil is soon summoned by Keeble.

She wastes no time in telling Phil that she's in charge, so how far will he have to go in order to stick to the deal?

Is Phil fully committed to honouring his promise? And does this mean the soap's resident hardman is retiring from the dark side?

You'll have to tune in to this week's EastEnders to find out! The soap is currently airing alternately on BBC One and BBC Two, as well as streaming each week in full on BBC iPlayer.

