Phil shocked his loved ones last week when he appeared at Peggy's bar, despite the fact they were led to believe he was dead. Didn't they know that killing off Phil is about as likely as the man grassing to the police - oh, wait...

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will turn back to ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in next week's EastEnders as he settles back into Albert Square.

Yes, the reason Phil isn't still languishing behind bars is because he's agreed to a deal from DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), despite spending the last few months flatly refusing to be her informant.

There's shock all round over Phil's arrival (L-R Letitia Dean as Sharon, Jessie Wallace as Kat and Kim Medcalf as Sam)

But when he found himself threatened by fellow inmate Craig, Phil began to realise that his days could really be numbered this time. Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) later dumped him, and he seemed resigned to his fate as he handed Sharon letters for her and his family.

Sharon then professed her love for him and pleaded with him not to give up. She was later devastated to hear that Phil had been killed – only for him to turn up alive and well!

In scenes airing on Monday, Kat, Sharon and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) are in shock as Phil makes a toast to late mum Peggy (Dame Barbara Windsor). With Sam busy plotting against her brother, she's worried that he'll work out what she's up to now that he's back.

Kat reveals she was about to sign the bar over to Mitchell nemesis Jonah, but Phil isn't having any of it – he's in control now.

Kat soon realises that Phil has made a deal to get out of prison, but he swears her to secrecy for her own safety. He's later shocked when he learns that Kat has moved out and back into her old home; his pleas for them to get back together are dismissed as Kat insists they are over for good.

With Kat (Jessie Wallace) insisting they are over, Phil (Steve McFadden) will turn to Sharon (Letitia Dean)

As Sharon tries to talk to Phil, he is called away to a meeting with Keeble. She reminds Phil that she's in charge, and that he has new duties to carry out. Sharon visits Kat to check how she is doing after recent events, but Kat coldly snaps at her, knowing that Sharon is still in love with Phil.

Sharon is left on edge and nervous after her encounter with Kat; but when Phil seeks her out, asking if she meant what she said about still loving him, Sharon doesn't know what to say. Will she reaffirm her feelings - and will that pave the way for a reunion with her and Phil?

