EastEnders Phil reveals true motives in Keeble twist

The long-standing Walford resident recently left prison following beatings and threats on his life . For months, Phil’s old nemesis (well, one of many) DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) had been trying to persuade him to take a deal to secure his freedom. But as it involved becoming a ‘grass’, Phil refused… over and over again.

The full truth behind Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) decision to turn informant for the police was revealed in tonight's EastEnders (11th July).

When his ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) heard there had been a death on Phil’s prison wing, she concluded that he was gone for good – only to find Phil arriving at Peggy’s club to prop up the bar!

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil attempted to win back Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), but she told him she had moved out of his house and that their relationship was over. Phil later met up with DCI Keeble, where she made it clear that she was calling all the shots.

This appeared to confirm that Phil had indeed taken her up on her offer. Keeble handed over a list of tasks, namely information she wanted Phil to find out through his many dodgy contacts over the years. Phil tried to maintain control, but Keeble asserted that she was now in charge.

As Phil returned to see Sharon, he asked if she meant her earlier declaration of love. Sharon tried to pass it off as a way of stopping Phil from giving up behind bars, but he reminded her of their long history and said it had always been her.

The pair kissed, but when Sharon’s phone announced a call from his brother Grant (Ross Kemp), Phil was furious that she had gone behind his back to tell Grant about recent events.

With that, off Phil went to seek out Kat where he basically fed her the same line that she was the only one for him! Kat was reluctant to listen, but when Phil insisted that Sharon meant nothing to him and that he was finished with the gangster lifestyle. We’ll believe that when we see it, Phil!

The real bombshell, though, came when Phil explained that he had no intention of actually working for Keeble. He told Kat that he was merely lying to the detective and "stringing her along". You’d think Keeble would be wise to this by now, as not long ago Phil was fibbing to her in order to get a breakfast delivery!

Phil added that he’s witnessed some dodgy behaviour from Keeble and he’s certain she’s up to something. Is he right? Well, she certainly does have a bizarre obsession with him, and has been oddly keen on him agreeing to her deal...

Will Phil find out Keeble’s game, or will she catch on to his ruse?

