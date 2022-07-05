Is Ross Kemp returning to EastEnders as Grant Mitchell?

There's a burning question lingering over this week's EastEnders , after Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) called her ex-husband Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) for help.

This article includes spoilers from the full boxset of this week's EastEnders on BBC iPlayer, which haven't yet aired on TV.

Sharon's decision to reach out to Grant came after she returned from a distressing prison visit with his brother – and another of her exes – Phil (Steve McFadden). Phil informed Sharon that he was about to be killed after being targeted by violent inmate Craig, and although Sharon declared her love to Phil and begged him to fight for his life, it seemed that Phil was resigned to accepting his fate.

Back in Albert Square, Sharon cried for Phil, fearing the worst. Through her tears she made a desperate call to Grant, leaving a voicemail message pleading with him to phone her back as soon as possible. So with Grant back in fans' minds, could we see him in the BBC soap again? Here's a reminder of all you need to know about the character.

When was Grant Mitchell last in EastEnders?

Grant Mitchell in EastEnders

Viewers last saw Grant in the autumn of 2016, in a year which saw him pop up in Walford rather a lot. When mum Peggy (Dame Barbara Windsor) revealed she had a terminal brain tumour, Grant rushed to be by her side and Courtney later arrived to get to know the extended clan.

She and Grant also met Mark Fowler Jr (Ned Porteous), the son he had never met, whose mother is Michelle Fowler (Jenna Russell). Grant had to stop a growing connection between Courtney and Mark, as the pair had no idea they were siblings and almost kissed!

Mark later learned that Grant was his biological father, but Sharon convinced him that the dad who raised him was the only one he needed. Grant stuck around long enough to assist an unwell Phil in rescuing son Ben (then played by Harry Reid) from the men who attacked him. Eventually, deciding against getting to know Mark Jr, Grant and his daughter headed back to Portugal.

Where is Grant Mitchell now?

Grant is currently living in Portugal, which has been his home with his daughter, Courtney, for several years.

Is Ross Kemp returning to EastEnders as Grant Mitchell?

Beyond the phone call, there's been nothing to suggest that Grant will be back in EastEnders, but actor Kemp has previously admitted he wouldn't rule out another comeback.

It's not long since Kim Medcalf reprised her role as Mitchell sister Sam, which came as a happy surprise – so you never know what could be around the corner.

Nephew Ben also benefited from his uncle Grant's gentle advice the last time he was in Walford, and he could certainly do with some extra support. A fresher perspective from the Mitchell clan would be welcome, too, as Phil's been fronting the dynasty solo for a while.

And let's not forget that EastEnders is saying goodbye to an increasingly large amount of characters this year, making way for fresh blood – or familiar faces, perhaps?

So, could we be seeing Grant reunited with his 'faaaamily'? Like Kemp, we won't rule it out.

