The actress, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, has already filmed her final scenes.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced she will be leaving her role of Frankie Lewis on EastEnders later this year.

Speaking of her departure, Rose said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

"I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories. I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

Executive producer of EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw, added: "I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

"As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets. We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she’s a real trailblazer, and we wish her every success.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders BBC/Kieron McCarron

Rose is the first deaf actor to play a regular deaf character in EastEnders and was part of a life-changing storyline for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) when he discovered she was his daughter following Mick being a victim of child sexual abuse at the hands of her mother, Katy Lewis (Simone Lahbib).

It's unknown whether Frankie's upcoming exit will tie in with Mick's, following the news earlier in the year that Dyer would be stepping away from the soap, too.

