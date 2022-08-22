Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is back in Walford, but there are some setbacks on the way. But there may be a thawing between Kheerat (Jaz Deol) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) after their recent estrangement. Elsewhere, Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) is reluctant to leave for university when she grows concerned about dad Harvey (Ross Boatman).

It's another big week for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) next week, as she faces a day in court to hear her fate. And she wouldn't be there if it wasn't for scheming Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), who is set to make yet another attempt to get rid of her love rival so she can keep hold of Linda's ex, Mick (Danny Dyer). Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has another meeting with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) where words of warning are exchanged.

Read on for all you need to know about EastEnders from 29th August – 1st September 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Linda heads to court

Linda must attend court over the 'accident'. BBC

On the day of Linda's court hearing, she also learns that her divorce from Mick is finalised. Housemate Zack Hudson (James Farrar) is supportive, but their chat is interrupted by Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) who want to talk about the arrangements for their carnival-themed party. Linda disappoints them as she explains she probably won't be there, before Mick accompanies her to court.

She delivers a passionate speech about her mistakes, and she and Mick are shocked when the judge doesn't give Linda a prison sentence after all. She arrives at the Vic to join in with the festivities but just as life seems to be looking up, Zack turns up with some alarming news. What is it, and might a certain someone be to blame?

2. Janine sets up another scheme against Linda

Janine gives Jada a task. BBC

Of course Janine is up to her old tricks again! She is seething as the week begins, realising that Mick still intends to visit Linda if she goes to prison. It's this that leads her to approach Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) with a new plan. Giving Jada cash, she blackmails the reluctant teen into helping her bring Linda down.

Feeling guilty, Jada later tells Janine they went too far, but Janine continues to blackmail her and ignores her concerns. What have the pair done? And whatever it is, will it ruin Linda's life? Even if it does, will Janine really end up with what she wants? It will surely take a lot to turn him against Linda for good.

3. Phil receives a new threat from Keeble

Phil has become a police informant. BBC

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is looking for Phil and is waiting at his house, very nearly overhearing Phil on the phone to Keeble as she demands names as part of his promise to turn informant. After seeing off Ravi, Phil makes contact with an old associate, Dodge, as he continues to try and dig for dirt on Keeble. Phil's bride-to-be Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) instructs him not to ruin their wedding – he needs to get Keeble off his case.

So Phil meets with Dodge and gets the information he needs on Keeble, then warns the man to flee. Later, when Phil meets with the shady detective, she is furious that he has told all the contacts on her list to get out of the country. But when Phil reveals he knows what her ulterior motive is, Keeble is taken aback. Then she turns the table on him, handing him a photo of someone. She demands information on them or she'll send him back behind bars.

4. Jean's homecoming has mixed results

Kheerat cheers up Jean. BBC

Jean's friends and family welcome her home after her time away recovering from her bipolar relapse, but when young grandson Arthur Fowler cowers away, things are awkward. Jean tells daughter Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) she's going to attend the carnival party, but outside she spots ex Harvey with Dana so turns back. Harvey feels bad for her so decides not to go either. Later, Stacey's boyfriend Kheerat offers to cover the cost of redecorating Jean's bedroom, but when Stacey turns him down, she instead asks him to stay with her mum while she pops out.

Kheerat asks brother Vinny (Shiv Jalota) to bring some pots of paint over, but as everyone gets to work, a paint fight breaks out! Later, Jean and Kheerat encourage each other to face their fears, leading to Jean venturing outside again. But as Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) realises that Jean has overheard a discussion about her not being included at a party for Dana, he tells Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) who implores Harvey to be more sensitive. He is left wondering whether to visit Jean – but will he?

5. Kheerat decides to reach out to Suki

Eve tells Suki what's going on. BBC

A chat with Stacey initially leaves Kheerat with the intention of ending his feud with his mum. But when he learns that Ravi and Nugget are moving in with Suki, he is left rattled once more. Ravi then taunts Kheerat about looking after Suki, with Kheerat still unaware that Ravi has a hold over Suki after recent events. Eve witnesses the exchange between Ravi and Kheerat and alerts Suki, who calls in at the Slater house to talk to her son.

But it's immediately awkward, so she leaves again. However, after talking to Jean, Kheerat finally decides to look out for his mum. He does confide in Stacey over his issues with Ravi, and she understands his meaning when Ravi tries to charm her again, leading her to kiss Kheerat in front of him so he gets the message. Are things back on track for the Panesars, or is that big secret about to explode?

6. Dana worries about her dad

Dana has second thoughts about leaving. BBC

Harvey gives Dana his credit card so she can go shopping for university supplies, feeling awkward over Jean – yes, there's a lot of this about next week! But when Dana realises her dad has been drinking, she suggests he goes to see Jean just as he was contemplating earlier in the week, but Harvey shuts down the idea.

He, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Rocky Cotton (Brian C0nley) plan a surprise leaving party for Dana ahead of her departure for university. But with everything going on with Jean, Dana worries for her dad, oblivious that his behaviour is also down to the secret party arrangements. Bobby tries to reassure her as she tries to defer her place, and she announces this news to Harvey while at Peggy's bar. But at that moment, everyone jumps out to surprise her – will Dana agree to go?

