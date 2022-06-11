Viewers watched Janine cause an accident when she drove Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and her baby daughter Annie home. When she lost control of the vehicle and crashed , Janine took shocking action - well, shocking to you and I. It's all in a day's work for twisted Janine!

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is set to be caught out by daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) over the recent car crash in next week's EastEnders .

She moved an unconscious Linda into the driver's seat, intent on framing her for causing the crash as she made sure the alcohol that addict Linda had been drinking in the passenger seat was on her person. Janine then fled the scene and headed off to sister Clare's with Scarlett - but not before Scarlett remarked on the wound on her forehead.

EastEnders: Linda Carter (BBC)

In upcoming scenes, Janine's nerves will be at an all-time high following all that has happened. She was relieved to learn that Linda may have permanent brain damage or memory loss, meaning she may not be able to implicate Janine in the crash. But when Scarlett points out Janine's cut to Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), she is once again forced to cover up the terrible truth.

Returning from seeing Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), Janine is worried to hear that Scarlett has told Sonia of one of Janine's lies, and it's clear that Scarlett knows her mum is hiding something big. It's not long until the youngster works it out - Janine was involved in the car crash.

As Scarlett quizzes Janine over the situation, she realise exactly what Janine did to Linda. Janine begs her daughter not to tell Mick, but Scarlett is determined and goes to the Queen Vic to talk to him. But will she tell him the truth?

We can't reveal what happens next, but later in the week the Carters are thrilled when Linda finally wakes up from her coma. Will Linda be okay, or as doctors suspect, could she be permanently affected by the accident?

If not, will she recall what devious Janine did and reveal all - or has Scarlett beaten her to it?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 13th June.

