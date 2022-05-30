There's horror ahead in Walford as Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) f eud with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) culminates in a potentially fatal event. Elsewhere, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) realises the extent of son Ben Mitchell's (Max Bowden) suffering after he was recently raped by barman Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan).

At the same time, Ben's now estranged husband, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) spends time with Lewis, still unaware of the man's true colours. Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) begin to clash again, while Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) offers a helping hand to Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson).

Here's all you need to know on what's coming up on EastEnders from 6th - 9th June 2022.

1. Janine and Linda are in a car crash

Still insecure over the closeness between new partner Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and his ex-wife, Linda, Janine is too distracted when it comes to making plans with daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron). With Linda and her own daughter, Nancy (Maddy Hill) about to head to Watford together, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) encourages her friend to tell Nancy about Janine's recent scheming to ruin her new business.

Sharon reveals this to Janine, and when Nancy returns after a row with her mum, Janine intercepts a call from a drunk Linda and hails a taxi to where she is stranded with a broken down car. The car is seemingly back in working order, so Janine drives Linda and baby Annie home, pleading with her not to tell Mick what she's been up to. But Janine soon loses control of the car and crashes...

2. Will Linda die?

In the aftermath, Janine wakes up to hear Annie's cries, and realises that Linda has serious injuries. It's not long before Janine takes action that is true to style - but what does she do? Meanwhile at The Vic, Sharon is looking after the bar while Mick supports an upset Nancy.

But when Shirley (Linda Henry) gets a call from the hospital about the accident, she, Mick and Nancy rush straight there and get devastating news - Linda is in a critical condition and could die. Will she make it, or is this the end for one of EastEnders' best loved matriarchs? And will Janine's involvement in the accident come to light?

3. Kathy discovers the truth about Ben

Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Singh Deol) is worried about Ben when he refuses to work at The Arches, and when he later notices what a state his business partner is in, and that he's taking medication, he offers his support and suggests Ben takes some time off. When he spots Lewis telling Kathy he was targeted in a homophobic attack, Ben is unmoved and tells his rapist he has given him an STI.

Ben also clashes with Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), and is disturbed to see Lewis talking to Callum. Kathy is furious with Ben when he rudely lashes out at Rocky, but she remains worried about her son and when Kheerat shares his own concerns with her, Kathy confronts Ben. As the situation becomes too much for him, Kathy begins to piece together what Lewis did to Ben. As she encourages him to report Lewis to the police for rape, Ben refuses. Can Kathy help her boy?

4. Lewis tries to manipulate Callum

Little does Callum know what his husband is going through as the pair remain separated; with Callum under the impression that Ben willingly slept with Lewis. And next week, Callum tells Lewis he should go to the police over the homophobic attack he was involved in. Lewis later takes advantage of Callum's kindness, asking the policeman to help him prepare for reporting his attack to the police.

Callum isn't keen, but as the pair chat further, Lewis opens up. Will Callum be fooled by Lewis's innocent act, or will he spot the signs that something is very wrong? Ben has been protecting him so far, but how long will it be before Callum learns what he's going through?

5. Suki vs Ash

The recently returned Ash riles mum Suki when she discusses Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) settling into the family in her absence. Later, Suki goes through her daughter's bag; and when Ash asks brother Vinny (Shiv Jalota) for money, Suki confronts her about her secret just as Vinny hands over some cash.

Once again, Suki and Ash clash in a big way, while Vinny takes back the money he was about to give his sister. What exactly is Ash hiding? Will the two headstrong women ever be able to make peace with each other, or are they destined to remain at each other's throats?

6. Howie moves in with Kim

Howie felt awkward when he finally revealed his romantic feelings for Kim recently; and the latter is left surprised when she spots him chatting to Martin Fowler (James Bye). But their subsequent interaction ends in disaster when Howie trips over Kim's bag.

Kim takes Howie to A&E, and while he says he doesn't need any help with his injured leg, Kim insists he should move in with her while he recovers. Will they grow closer during that time, or irritate each other? Only time will tell!

EastEnders is working closely with Survivors Manchester on Ben's storyline. You can find help and support at https://www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk/ and https://www.survivorsuk.org/.

