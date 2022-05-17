EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes Linda Carter huge offer to leave

The character's jealousy got the better of her once again, and it came during a day where Janine's new beau Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) enjoyed reminiscing with estranged wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) made a shocking offer in tonight's EastEnders (17th May) - well, not quite so shocking when you consider her twisted history !

Linda had successfully helped their daughter Nancy (Maddy Hill) secure a reduced rate on the lease for their business, and Mick joined them to celebrate.

As Nancy and boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) left the pair alone together, Mick and Linda shared a laugh as they continued to look back over fond memories. The warmth between the pair was heartwarming to watch – a reminder of just how strong the former couple once were as one of EastEnders' most beloved partnerships.

With Linda harbouring a desire to reunite with Mick, she found herself telling him she couldn't bear the thought of no longer making new memories with him.

Mick fell silent, and Linda felt embarrassed. But when he admitted that it would be so easy to take that chance with her, Linda attempted to persuade him, adding that she loved him. But Mick resisted, saying that they both needed to move on for good.

Linda was heartbroken and, left alone in Walford East, she relapsed once again by helping herself to an abandoned glass of wine at a nearby table. At that moment, Janine walked in, having heard from Nancy that Linda and Mick had been looking cosy earlier that day.

Wanting to rid Walford of Linda so she could have Mick all to herself, Janine mocked her before coolly revealing that she was willing to hand over £25k if she agreed to leave. She concluded by adding that this could be the right course of action for Linda as well as everyone else.

Linda was left stunned, but what will she decide? Will she take Janine's offer, or fight against her and stick around to be with her family? Just how much further is Janine willing to go to keep Mick and Linda apart?

