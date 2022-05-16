Mick is currently in a relationship with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), who viewers know actually schemed to split the Carters up last Christmas. With Linda currently back in the grips of her alcoholism, her return to Walford has been blighted by her constant drinking as well as Janine's gleeful flaunting of her romance with Mick.

But tonight, Janine once again had cause to be jealous of the eternal bond between Mick and Linda, as he helped smooth things over with Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) so that Linda could still have a roof over her head. Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) also reminded Janine that Mick will always prioritise Linda over her.

After a particularly rough night of drinking the night before, Mick took Linda and baby Annie on a walk, where the former couple opened up to each other.

Things didn't get off to the best start when Linda tactlessly brought up Mick's intimacy issues due to his historic abuse - an issue she only learned about by sneaking a look at his phone. But when Mick admitted to his situation, he and Linda had a heart-to-heart about the way their once-unbreakable marriage had ended.

Moved by Mick's own admission, Linda acknowledged that she is an alcoholic and needs help. Later, as she settled back in at Sharon Watts' house, she happily chatted to her baby daughter, and Zack was concerned to hear Linda telling Annie that she was going to win back Mick.

Mick and Linda Carter in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We've always loved Mick and Linda together, but is it now a case of too little, too late? Of course, we know that Danny Dyer will be exiting the soap in the coming months, so unless Mick and Linda are set for a sunset ending together, it's looking unlikely that Linda will get her wish...

But what will her next move be?

