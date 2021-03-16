As Katy is arrested in EastEnders, will Mick’s tragic past be exposed to Albert Square?

It has been a rough few months for Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in EastEnders as he has dealt with the memories of the abuse he suffered as a youngster – and the daughter he now has as a result that he never knew about.

Add to that the near breakdown of his marriage to Linda (Kellie Bright) following her affair and it is remarkable that he has been able to hold things together, but how will he cope if his past became a talking point for the residents of Walford?

We could be about to find out as Mick, who has just got The Queen Vic back along with Linda, learns that his abuser, Katy Lewis (Simone Labhib), has been arrested on historic sexual abuse allegations and it could be that the news causes Albert Square to put two and two together.

It does not take long for Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) to start realising that something is amiss when he hears about Katy and then spots a tense conversation between Mick and Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis). But Stuart has got the wrong idea and he targets Frankie, threatening her and thinking he is looking out for Mick.

Will Mick realise what is happening and if he does, will he be forced to reveal the truth to Stuart about who Frankie is, and what went on between him and Katy all those years ago?

Elsewhere in Walford, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) decides to jump to her daughter’s defence with the ongoing problems, that now involve the police, Stacey (Lacey Turner) is experiencing with Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

While Ruby is dismissive, Jean refuses to give up and she turns up at Ruby’s home unexpectedly and she has a plan to win her over that nobody will see coming. What does Jean have planned, and will it be enough to save Stacey from prison time?

