Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) continues to make her mark, and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is deflated by her new relationship. Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) finds herself facing a new choice, as Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has a plea to daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner). And Howie (Delroy Atkinson) is still trying to make Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) understand how he truly feels.

There's never a dull moment for the Walford residents, and next week looks set to be just as dramatic. Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) can no longer hide his latest criminal activities as his nearest and dearest learn what he's been up to. Elsewhere Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) embellishes the truth.

Here's all you need to know on EastEnders for the week of 9th - 12th May 2022.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ben's actions catch up with him

EastEnders: Callum and Ben Mitchell (BBC)

Ben has been in a dark place since he and husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) were subjected to a homophobic attack in January. Meanwhile Callum is flourishing in his identity as a proud gay man after being chosen to front an LGBTQ+ campaign for the police, but Ben isn't happy to see the poster out and about - especially when it's vandalised.

Ben later goes out looking for revenge, and gets in a heated confrontation with a man laughing at the poster. Callum is trying to take the pressure off by planning a celebration for their wedding anniversary and finding a flat - but just as things are looking up, Ben goes to attack the wrong man. Who is it?

This prompts a confession to Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), who tells Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) everything. Ben shows no remorse and confides in barman Lewis (Aidan O'Callaghan). What will Callum do?

2. Linda is given an ultimatum

EastEnders: Linda Carter (BBC)

When Janine hears Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) talking to housemate Zack Hudson about Linda being drunk around the children, she meddles by encouraging Jada to speak to Martin Fowler (James Bye). As a result, Martin and Zack discuss the situation with Linda and come to an agreement.

Later, Zack tells Linda she must cut down on her drinking or move out. She and daughter Nancy (Maddy Hill) are left shocked. Amid the drama, Mick and Linda end up bonding over a holding Jubilee party in the Square, but the ceasefire is short-lived. Linda ends up in a showdown with Janine and returns to the house to drink. Jada is fuming, but what will it mean for Linda?

3. Sam makes her mark

EastEnders: Sam Mitchell (BBC)

Next week, Sam tags along to an annoyed Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) visit with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), and she has an ulterior motive for wanting to see her brother. Sam explains that Jonah is planning to buy Ruby's, but she thinks they should buy the club themselves. Phil agrees, leaving Kat even more frustrated.

Sam arranges a meeting with the lawyers, but an overwhelmed Kat can't make it and snaps when she realises Sam knew that. However, Sam misses the meeting due to her belongings being dumped in the Square by an ex. With the club now Jonah's, Kat warns Sam that Phil won't be happy. Meanwhile, Sam issues a threat to Denise Fox (Diane Parish). What game is she playing now?

4. Janine is put out by Mick's priorities

EastEnders: Janine Butcher (BBC)

It's not just the Queen's Jubilee that brings Mick closer to estranged wife Linda next week, as his new love Janine is miffed when Linda distracts him from spending time with her. Linda has had a call from Ollie's school, and as Janine feels let down Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) reminds her that Mick has to put his kids first.

Later in the week, Janine and Mick are enjoying a date when they bump into a drunk Linda following her run-in with her fellow lodgers. With Janine growing fed up over Linda's presence, what will the troublemaking woman do to solve her problem?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Frankie's lies

EastEnders: Frankie Lewis (BBC)

After bumping into old friend Clara, Frankie is nervous about their imminent catch up. Sister Nancy offers to join her for moral support, and Frankie tells more lies about her grand photography career. As Clara quizzes her about her website, Frankie covers by claiming she's focusing on influencer gigs.

This intrigues a nearby Kim which has the desired affect on an impressed Clara. She offers invitations to an exhibition at the community centre, but will Frankie keep up the pretence or tell Clara the truth?

6. More torment for Jean?

EastEnders: Stacey and Eve talk (BBC)

Following her recent hospitalisation, Jean is again visited by Stacey. But the younger woman is taken aback when Jean begs her to get her out of the hospital. Knowing how ill Jean has become, Stacey struggles with what to do for the best when she spots a worrying interaction.

Another patient, Ruth, seems to be picking on Jean, leading to Stacey feeling torn. But in the end, she tells her mum that she's in the best place for now. Jean is devastated, but is she being bullied by Ruth, or will Stacey's decision prove to be the right move?

7. Howie pines for Kim

EastEnders: Howie Danes (BBC)

Lovely Howie has been a tower of strength for Kim ever since he arrived, having told the police all he knew about her husband Vincent's murder. Howie later helped Kim and her young daughter Pearl with her school scholarship bid, and it's clear that he has developed romantic feelings for Kim.

Next week he is excited to have arranged a date between them, but Kim still thinks Howie is gay and has actually brought another man along to matchmake the pair. Eventually, Howie asks to have a chat with Kim, but as he tries to explain the truth she receives a phone call and rushes away in a panic. What has happened, and will Howie ever get his chance?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.