Is EastEnders' Ranveer dead as terrified Suki Panesar lashes out?

She was recently disowned by her adult kids after they learned she deliberately had son Jags imprisoned, and he was later killed in his cell, so Suki felt alone and miserable as the week began. She also failed to secure a better deal to lease the Minute Mart and found herself short on funds.

Targeting Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) for cash, Suki's plan was soon foiled when Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) confronted her for leaving his son Ben (Max Bowden) for dead last week.

But Suki had one lifeline in the form of a promising business deal with Ranveer – the only issue was, Ranveer wanted sex in exchange for him signing the paperwork. Ranveer is recently married, having wed new local doctor Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity), but he still wanted Suki and wasn't prepared to take no for an answer.

Agreeing to his demands, Suki invited him over. All glammed up, Suki led Ranveer to believe that she would indeed sleep with him, before questioning his request and revealing that she was throwing his blackmail attempt right back in his face. Yes, Suki was filming their conversation as leverage, and she insisted that Ranveer must sign the business deal or be exposed for what he is.

She got her way, but Ranveer soon turned even nastier as he remained determined to get what he wanted from Suki. He chased after her as she grew more and more scared, leaving a voicemail for son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) calling for help. But as Ranveer overpowered her, it seemed that he was about to sexually assault Suki.

Meanwhile, his son Ravi (Aaron Thiara) was looking for him, and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) told him she had seen him going to Suki's flat, leading to him heading over.

Just as Ranveer had Suki pinned to the floor with Suki cowering in fear, she found a nearby clock and hit him over the head with it. He was instantly struck down.

Is Ranveer dead, making Suki a murderer? Or will he live and have her arrested despite what led to his injuries? And what exactly will Ravi walk in on? You'll just have to keep watching to find out!

