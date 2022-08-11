EastEnders spoilers: Ravi manipulates troubled Suki after murder twist

The usually hard-faced businesswoman ended up in a terrifying showdown with Ranveer (Anil Goutam) after he attempted to sexually assault her. Suki was able to stop him in his tracks by hitting him with a clock, and she believed she had killed him . But when Ranveer's son Ravi – if indeed he is his son – arrived and sent her away so he could dispose of the body, Ranveer suddenly awoke .

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) will struggle in the wake of her part in this week's shocking murder scenes in EastEnders – as true killer Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) manipulates her.

Ravi struck him when he became threatening, becoming a murderer in the process. But he failed to tell Suki what happened in her absence, letting her continue to think of herself as the murderer. She broke down as son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) came to her rescue after hearing her distressing voicemail – but Suki didn't tell him her secret, and sent him on his way.

Suki is manipulated by Ravi. BBC

She later told Ravi she wanted to hand over her camera footage to the police, knowing that it would show her acting in self-defence. But with Ravi aware that the video would also show his own guilt, he persuaded her to hold her nerve and keep quiet. He then edited the footage to delete his role in the murder, ensuring that if Suki watched it, she would never know the truth.

In the aftermath, Suki's fragile state will be spotted by daughter Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) who asks Doctor Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity), Ranveer's wife, to check on her. Ravi will later warn Suki to carry on as normal, so Suki opens up the Minute Mart.

As the week continues, however, Ravi is not happy to find the shop closed again. He gives Suki a reality check about behaving normally, despite everything that has happened. He'll do this all while continuing to conceal his deceitful secret, and will even pursue his offer to buy Walford East with Suki.

The pair then tell Suki's kids that the sale has gone ahead – but how will Kheerat and co react? And will they find out what their mum is hiding?

How long will it be until Suki crumbles under the weight of her secret, and will she ever discover what Ravi is keeping from her?

