The Mitchells have revenge in mind next week now that the clan are aware that Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan) brutally raped Ben (Max Bowden) . But how will he react over dad Phil (Steve McFadden) and aunt Sam's (Kim Medcalf) plan to make Lewis pay? One person not yet in the know about Ben's ordeal is his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) – but could that be set to change?

Meanwhile, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is warned to act normal in the wake of a dramatic event, but can she follow these instructions? The funeral of Avery Baker (Omar Lye-Fook) is due to to take place as his extended family gather to pay their respects; while his struggles take a toll on Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), who makes a big decision. And there could be hope brewing for two former couples as Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) longs for ex-wife Honey (Emma Barton), and Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) get musical together.

Here's all you need to know on EastEnders from 15th – 18th August 2022.

7 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. The Mitchells kidnap rapist Lewis

Phil wants to hurt Lewis for what he did to son Ben. BBC

As Ben is discharged from hospital after his latest brush with death, Phil knows there's a long road ahead for his traumatised son. Wanting to help him heal, Phil meets with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), who he struck a deal with to secure his release from prison. He asks her to throw the book at evil Lewis, but will she help? Sam, meanwhile, uses Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to get through to Phil, but Kat dismisses her. Sam is also confronted by Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) who wants a cut of money for her silence over Sam's other scheme to topple the Mitchell empire. Sam soon decides to give up and leave Walford, but as she prepares to exit, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) calls to tell her he's found Lewis and the pair set off to get him, armed with the gun from the safe at the bar.

Zack ends up telling a shocked Ben about Sam's plot against Lewis, while we see Sam showing Phil a tied-up Lewis in the boot of her car. She presents the gun to a reluctant Phil and drives him to a warehouse – but will Phil take revenge and kill Lewis, knowing that this may not be enough to help Ben? How will Ben react, and will Lewis face justice one way or another?

2. Will Ben finally open up to Callum?

Ben hasn't been able to tell his husband the truth. BBC

When Ben asks to see Callum, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) offers some encouragement and the pair once again meet for a chat. Unfortunately things don't go well, mirroring Ben's previous attempt to tell Callum about the rape, when Phil's antics unwittingly interrupted them. But what causes this latest stumbling block?

There's more bad news for Ben when Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) tells him she won't let him see their daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) until he seeks professional help. Will Ben find the courage to open up so he can find a way to recover from Lewis's actions? And will Callum ever find out that Ben's night with the barman was not the consensual night of passion he thinks it was?

3. Suki struggles with her secret

Suki feels the pressure of her secret BBC

In the aftermath of Suki's encounter with Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam), the usually formidable businesswoman seems to be a shell of her former self. Suki's daughter Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) spots that all is not well, and asks Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) to check on her mum. Ranveer's son Ravi (Aaron Thiara) tells Suki she must carry on as normal, and he is later annoyed to see the Minute Mart is closed.

Ravi gives her a reality check and warns her about acting as normal, and he and Suki reveal to her kids that they have bought Walford East together. But is Suki about to crumble under the weight of her massive secret? Will the truth come out?

4. The Taylor-Bakers say goodbye to Avery

The family gathers to say goodbye to Avery. BBC

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is disappointed when Felix's (Matthew Morrison) alter ego Tara Misu arrives for Avery's funeral instead, but at the wake he realises that Felix did this for his dad. Mitch offers an apology, but the real drama of the day is down to troubled undertaker Stuart who is late. As Stuart also forgets some important details, he leaves Mitch upset.

Tara gives a touching tribute to Avery, and later Mitch, Felix and Finlay (Ashley Byam) head outside to release a dove in his honour. As the boys says an emotional farewell to their father, will they continue to settle into Walford as they are supported by Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Mitch? Avery's urn arrives as the week continues, and Karen attempts to lighten the mood so enlists Felix and Finlay to throw a birthday bash for Bernie (Clair Norris). Also, Finlay broaches the subject of opening his own food stall, and market inspector Honey agrees. However, when Mr Lister refuses the request, the siblings come up with a plan...

5. Stuart takes a big step

Stuart will finally seek help. BBC

Following the disaster at the funeral, Jay fires Stuart for his mistakes as the complaints mount up. A bit harsh, considering what he's going through! Callum learns that his brother has lost his job, and he and nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) continue to worry about Stuart. At the hospital, Stuart discusses his cancer diagnosis with the doctor.

Later, Karen helps Vi and Callum look for Stuart, and they find him packing up all his stuff. They ask about his illness but Stuart tells them he has the all-clear. His family are more confused than ever over his erratic behaviour, but Karen senses his pain and in private, Stuart opens up to her. He tells her that he has signed over all parental rights for baby Roland to wife Rainie (Tanya Franks), who never wants to see him again. Karen encourages him to get help for his postnatal depression. Stuart finally agrees and she accompanies him to see the GP. Will Stuart admit his turmoil to the doctor?

6. Will Honey and Billy reunite?

Is there still a spark between the pair? BBC

After Honey chats with Ash over single life, Mr Lister overhears them. He asks Lola for a mini makeover to impress Honey; while Honey and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) are also in the salon getting their hair done. Honey takes on a challenge to say yes to everything – and so when Mr Lister asks her out, she agrees. Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) notices an awkward exchange between Honey and Billy and tells Billy to ask his ex out, but Mr Lister has beaten him to it.

Billy is dismayed, but Sonia reveals Honey's challenge when she sees him upset. Billy confides that he wants to reunite with Honey, so Sonia encourages him to interrupt her date and ask her out. But once again someone else is quicker, as Finlay senses Honey's discomfort and rescues her from Mr Lister by pretending to be her boyfriend! Billy is left mortified, but could he still get his wish?

7. Mick and Linda's bond is still strong

The Carters enjoy some karaoke. BBC

Mick's girlfriend Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) thwarts Linda's plans for a karaoke night at The Vic, but when Mick returns home Janine realises he wants the entertainment. She is able to reinstate the karaoke, but is seething when Mick and Linda unite onstage to sing together.

With the Carters still sharing that strong bond, is it only a matter of time before Janine is sidelined? We all want to see Mick and Linda back together, but of course the fact that Danny Dyer is leaving EastEnders can only make any reunion shortlived! Still, we know which lady we'd rather see Mick with before he goes.

You can find help and support in connection with the issues discussed above by visiting survivorsmanchester.org.uk, pandasfoundation.org.uk and mind.org.uk.

