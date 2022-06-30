EastEnders reveals first look at Felix Baker's drag persona
About to werk their way on to Albert Square.
BBC soap EastEnders has unveiled the alter-ego of one of its newest additions, Felix Baker (played by Matthew Morrison).
Felix will be heading to the Square alongside brother Finlay (Ashley Byam) and dad Avery (Omar Lye-Fook), who's the brother of Mitch (Roger Griffiths).
The trio are certainly set to stir up the drama in Walford this summer – but they're also bringing lots of fun, too.
Felix has a drag alter-ego, called Tara Misu, and you can get your first look of her below...
Speaking of his exciting new role, Morrison said: “I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders. It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Morrison met with Drag Race icon, Vinegar Strokes, to get some hints and tips as to how to be a show-stopping queen.
As for what's coming up on EastEnders for the extended Baker family, the real reason for Avery's arrival will be revealed.
With his secret about to come out, what has he been hiding from his brother?
Read more:
- Rainie Highway leaves EastEnders - but has she gone for good?
- EastEnders announces Big Mo's return for more mayhem
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1