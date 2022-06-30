The Radio Times logo

EastEnders reveals first look at Felix Baker's drag persona

About to werk their way on to Albert Square.

Felix Baker's drag persona
BBC
By
Published: Thursday, 30th June 2022 at 5:00 pm
BBC soap EastEnders has unveiled the alter-ego of one of its newest additions, Felix Baker (played by Matthew Morrison).

Felix will be heading to the Square alongside brother Finlay (Ashley Byam) and dad Avery (Omar Lye-Fook), who's the brother of Mitch (Roger Griffiths).

The trio are certainly set to stir up the drama in Walford this summer – but they're also bringing lots of fun, too.

Felix has a drag alter-ego, called Tara Misu, and you can get your first look of her below...

Speaking of his exciting new role, Morrison said: “I am blessed to have the opportunity to step into the heels of the fierce Tara Misu as part of my role on EastEnders. It’s a privilege to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and to showcase the creative art of drag to both viewers at home and the residents of Walford.”

Morrison met with Drag Race icon, Vinegar Strokes, to get some hints and tips as to how to be a show-stopping queen.

As for what's coming up on EastEnders for the extended Baker family, the real reason for Avery's arrival will be revealed.

With his secret about to come out, what has he been hiding from his brother?

