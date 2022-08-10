Is EastEnders' murderous Ravi a secret Panesar sibling?

We'll come back to those crucial quotation marks shortly – but first, a recap of the latest shocking instalment of the BBC soap.

There was a big twist in tonight's dramatic EastEnders (10th August), as predatory Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) was revealed to still be alive – only to be bludgeoned to death by 'son' Ravi (Aaron Thiara) soon after!

When Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) found herself at rock bottom, her only hope was to secure her business deal with Ranveer. But Ranveer wanted her to sleep with him in return for signing the paperwork.

Suki got all dressed up and hosted him for dinner – only to turn the tables on him by revealing her hidden camera as they discussed his vile proposition. Suki was able to get Ranveer to sign the documents, but he then continued to pursue her for sex as he chased her around the flat. A fight ensued, and Suki was overpowered as Ranveer pinned her to the floor and prepared to assault her.

But when she picked up a nearby clock and hit him over the head, he collapsed, leaving Suki to panic that she had killed him. Ravi arrived and was stunned to walk in on the aftermath of this showdown, and Suki explained everything. Ravi struggled to take it in, but he did believe her when she revealed what Ranveer was going to do to her.

Suki found herself at Ranveer's mercy in EastEnders. BBC

He therefore sent Suki away so he could deal with the seemingly lifeless body, and as she was found by on/off love interest Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Suki explained away the blood on her face by lying that she had just been mugged.

Over at the Panesar flat, Ravi rushed to move Ranveer's body – but the older man suddenly regained consciousness! He was outraged over what Ravi was about to do, while Ravi confronted him over trying to rape Suki. Ranveer denied this and warned him about the camera, and as Ravi pleaded with his 'dad' over his betrayal, Ranveer exclaimed, "I was never your dad and you know it!" Intriguing...

When a menacing Ranveer threatened him, Ravi lashed out with the very same ornament Suki had used in self-defence, ending the man's life once and for all. He then proceeded to clean up, without telling Suki that she wasn't actually a murderer after all.

While we wait to find out what happens next, though, there's still Ranveer's bombshell to deal with. If Ravi isn't really his son, could that mean he is actually a secret member of the clan he's so close to? Let's unravel that theory below.

Is Ravi a secret Panesar sibling?

Could Ravi and Kheerat actually be brothers? BBC

Ranveer's revelation that he was never really Ravi's father brings with it all kinds of questions. We already know that the Gulatis have been close to the Panesars for a number of years – and Suki referenced that Ranveer and her husband were best friends.

So could the absent Mr Panesar be the secret dad of Ravi – and might Ravi be aware of this fact? If not, it certainly seems that he knew Ranveer wasn't his biological father. Via small nuggets of information revealed over the last few months, we know that Suki's incarcerated husband was sent to prison for murder 20 years previously, and she was spooked to learn that his release was coming up.

Suki later confided in Eve that her husband was mentally abusive towards her, indicating that she was a victim of coercive control during their marriage. Kids Kheerat (Jaz Deol), Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) are currently oblivious to these details, but Kheerat's girlfriend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) overheard Suki's chat with Eve.

With Mr Panesar already sounding like a toxic enough member of the clan, it wouldn't surprise us to hear that he had also been unfaithful to his wife. Perhaps he is even aware that Ravi is his son? Could we be seeing him pitch up in Walford soon, shifting the dynamics within the Panesars and bringing with him the daddy of all shocks?

Ravi grew up with Kheerat and his siblings, and there seems to be a rivalry between the two men – but how would they all react if they learned that Ravi was their brother, not just a childhood pal?

Of course, EastEnders has not hinted that this is the case but soapland is known for delivering unannounced shocks, and what would be the point of Ranveer's words if not to unravel a connection to some well-established characters?

You'll just have to watch this space to see if this theory comes true!

