When is Janine Butcher leaving EastEnders after surprise exit news?

Although viewers received quite a shock when the news broke, it was revealed that Brooks actually stayed on the soap for longer than originally planned as her current storyline took shape.

Janine has spent the past year scheming her way around Albert Square, but now that we know she is on her way out, it looks like her misdeeds could be revealed. At least, we're hoping so!

So, let's delve into all the details as we speculate how and when Janine will be leaving our screens.

When is Janine leaving EastEnders?

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

It has been revealed that Janine will exit in the New Year, meaning we will only see the character on our screens for a few more months.

Brooks told The Sun on Sunday: "I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [Executive Producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer.

"I’ve had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone’s sake."

Brooks makes a good point after the chaos her alter ego has caused - although we will certainly miss her! But with Janine's days seemingly numbered one way or another, how will she bow out?

How will Janine exit EastEnders?

Mick Carter and Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

Well, there's a question! There are just too many options to consider, so we'll have to break it down as we mull over them all.

While Janine doesn't deserve a happy ever after, she's been known to get them before after committing worse deeds. But could this finally be her downfall? Read on for an idea of all the possibilities.

Will Janine leave with Mick?

Please, no, EastEnders! While we know that Mick is due to make his own exit in the coming months, the idea of the kindly landlord heading into the sunset with the wrong woman is unthinkable! And yet, we must think about it, because it's far too early to rule anything out at this point.

The hope is for Mick to finally discover all of Janine's wicked lies over his ex-wife and soulmate Linda (Kellie Bright). From tearing the couple's marriage apart to framing Linda in a car crash, and having baby Annie taken away by social services, Janine has been relentless in trying to destroy her love rival. Her deceit simply must be exposed before she bids farewell, but there's an awful chance that a pregnant Janine will smirk her way out of Walford with Mick still none the wiser...

Could Janine frame another as she flees with Ricky?

Janine's big brother Ricky (Sid Owen) is due to return in the coming weeks, and we already know that he's set to be heavily involved in Janine's life. But Ricky is only back for a short stint, so that could suggest that he and Janine may depart together. So, will she trick the much gentler Ricky by selling him a sob story that sees him eventually whisking her and her daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) away to Germany with him?

Given that actor Owen has also been filming with Kim Medcalf, who plays Sam Mitchell, perhaps Janine will find a way to pin her crimes on Sam. It's a stretch, but Sam has been scheming herself and this could bring about the ultimate battle! Failing that, Janine might just convince Ricky, who has never met Linda, that Linda is the guilty one.

Will Janine die?

Perhaps Janine really has reached her limit... We can't imagine EastEnders would want to kill the character off, but might Brooks's decision to leave tie in with a top secret demise for Ms Butcher? Could Linda's discovery of Janine's evil acts lead to a deadly showdown which sees Linda accidentally kill her? Or could Janine's death come about via a road accident as she tries to escape?

It has to be said, if this did happen, every viewer across the nation who is familiar with Janine's history will be doubting that she's actually dead. Which brings us neatly to the next exit theory.

Perhaps Janine fakes her death?

She's more than capable of carrying out something like this, but even Janine would need help with something this big! Ricky is unlikely to go along with such a plan, unless of course Janine manages to convince him she's in some kind of danger.

Might the ruthless character plan her own 'demise', either through an accident or as a murder? This of course takes us back to the theory that Janine may frame someone for said murder, like poor Linda! This is soapland and this is Janine, after all, so we're ruling nothing out!

Could Janine go to prison?

The most deserving ending for her would be to end up behind bars. Janine has barely paused for breath between each of her terrible schemes over the past 12 months, so sending her to jail for all that she's done in that time would be fitting.

But as she kept insisting, there is no actual proof of her underhanded behaviour, so it'll be up to someone to uncover her presence in that photograph at The Vic and put two and two together.

Or perhaps Janine will commit another sin which will bring about her downfall. In a bid to cover her tracks, we could see her kill Linda. Maybe Mick will confront Janine over her lies, and she will react by attacking him and leaving him for dead? Both possible theories, but killing off the Carters would be a soap crime!

Whatever happens, Janine's exit is sure to be explosive.

