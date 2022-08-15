When is Ricky Butcher returning to EastEnders? His absence explained

According to The Sun , star Owen will join Charlie Brooks, who plays Ricky's younger sister Janine, for a big new storyline.

Another familiar face is set to return to EastEnders , as Sid Owen will reprise his role as Ricky Butcher after a decade away from Walford.

Ricky is best known for his fiery relationship with Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) - if you can't recall Bianca screeching "Rickaaaaaaay!" in the '90s and '00s, where have you been? The father of Liam (played by James Forde and Alfie Deegan) and Tiffany (Maisie Smith), Ricky has plenty of other connections in Albert Square.

Pals with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Ricky previously worked as a mechanic at The Arches and will surely be looking to catch up with the likes of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and niece Scarlett (Tabitha Byron). There's also ex-wife Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) who is bound to be in his orbit somehow.

But with it being so long since we last saw the lovable character, now is the perfect time to look back on his story so far. So RadioTimes.com has put together this handy guide of all things Ricky Butcher.

When is Ricky returning to EastEnders?

Another familiar face is on their way home. BBC BBC

The Sun has reported that Owen will begin filming again next month - and with soaps always at least a couple of months ahead in the shooting schedules, this could mean that we'll be seeing Ricky back on-screen by November.

However, no official air date has been confirmed just yet, with news of the character's homecoming only just breaking. We'll be updating this page when more details are revealed, though; so be sure to check back regularly for all the latest news!

What is Ricky's return plot?

Janine will be involved in Ricky's return plot. BBC BBC

As the news of Ricky's return broke, a source told the publication that the soap has "an exciting storyline planned for his return, involving lots of key players".

Actor Owen is said to be working closely with Brooks and Medcalf, so it seems that Ricky will be directly involved with Janine and Sam. But what exactly will they all be up to? Both women have been scheming non-stop since their own recent comebacks; with Janine worming her way into Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) affections and Sam attempting to ruin the Mitchell empire.

A few months ago, we saw Janine make a call to Ricky, asking for money so she could pay back the cash she conned from Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill). Could Janine call her brother back under false pretences, wanting help when she is inevitably caught out for framing Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)? And with Ricky a trusted friend of Phil's, might Sam try to use him to dupe her big brother?

And what of Ricky's "unfinished business"? Could he embark on yet another romance with Sam, or is there something else on his mind as he steps back onto the Square?

What happened to Ricky Butcher in EastEnders?

Sid Owen as Ricky Butcher in EastEnders. Tim Roney/Getty Images (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Ricky has come and gone from EastEnders since his first appearance in 1988. He wed Sam (then played by Danniella Westbrook) when they were both teens, but the marriage was short-lived and Ricky later fell in love with Bianca. But their union also imploded when Bianca had an affair and ultimately moved away after the reveal.

In 2008, Bianca headed back to Walford with her children and later told Ricky that he wasn't just Liam's dad, but young Tiffany's too. Ricky got engaged to Sam for the second time, but it was clear his heart was still with Bianca. Sam tried to fool Ricky by declaring that he was the father to her baby son Richard, but Ricky eventually learned that Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was the dad.

Ricky and Bianca remarried in 2010, but less than two years later Ricky had a fling with Mandy Salter (Nicola Stapleton). Bianca discovered his betrayal on the night of Pat Evans' (Pam St Clement) death from cancer, and Ricky departed for Germany. He popped back for a short stint later in the year to support Janine after she gave birth prematurely, before leaving again.

Liam joined his dad in Germany in 2015, and Tiffany followed suit just last year, eventually bringing husband Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) with her. When Janine made a full-time return last year, she mentioned that the lockdowns had had an impact on Ricky's mental health. So how will life be treating him in 2022?

There won't be too long to wait before we find out!

