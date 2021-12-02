6 EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany’s exit and Chelsea calls off the wedding

Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) dumps racist Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) and realises she still loves Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) – can they make amends before she leaves Walford?

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) tells Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) their wedding is off, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) is spotted doing a drug deal, and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) puts her plan into action.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 13th – 17th December 2021.

Why does Tiffany leave?

Convinced he can save their marriage, Keegan tries to talk to a reluctant Tiffany only for their chat to turn into a huge row in the middle of the market. Smarmy Aaron intervenes and takes his girlfriend for a drink to cool off, and while he’s getting them, his phone rings so Tiff answers it.

Moody Mr Monroe accuses Tiff of invading his privacy and grabs her arm, witnessed by an unimpressed Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan). This act of aggression turns Tiffany off alpha-male Aaron and she confides in Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) that she still loves Keegan, who also gears up to try to win his ex back. But this is Tiffany’s last week in Walford following Maisie Smith’s decision to quit, so don’t hold your breath for a happy ending with her hubby – unless he goes with her…

Aaron steps up his plan

No wonder Aaron flipped at Tiff snooping on his phone, as the sinister city slicker is concealing his involvement with a gang of far-right extremists who are spreading racial hatred around Walford. While he seethes at the thought of little sister Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) converting to Islam, Aaron has a clandestine meeting with extremist ally Neil (Thomas Coombes).

Berated for not doing enough for ‘the cause’, Aaron assures his menacing mate he’s fully committed and playing a long game by making the locals trust him, presumably so they can infiltrate the community and execute some sort of sick master plan. Whatever that might be…

Gray and Chelsea’s wedding is cancelled

Flipping burgers won’t pay for a fairy-tale Christmas wedding or provide for a newborn baby, so Gray tries to get his legal career back on track by touting for clients and schmoozing them at his house. Unfortunately, gobby fiancée Chelsea scuppers this by interrupting his meetings and making a show of herself, putting off potential clients (can’t think why).

Gray fumes at his bride-to-be so an affronted Chelsea calls off their big day. We’re hoping she sticks to her guns but manipulative Gray has something up his sleeve to convince her to give him another chance. Meanwhile, his old boss Laura Awoyinka (Sarah Paul) shows up and rattles the killer’s cage. When Whitney collars her and asks why she fired Gray, Laura reveals her ex-employee is a dangerous misogynist and urges her to tell Chelsea not to marry him. Wise words, but will Ms Fox listen?

Rocky and Dotty’s drug deal

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) fusses around Rocky after his heart attack, though when he spies Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) hanging around, the Cotton conman’s pulse rate suddenly rockets through the roof as he fears his narked niece will blow his cover.

Following Dotty to see what she’s up to, Rocky finds her meeting a drug dealer. She’s scoring for her addict mum Sandy Gibson (Martha Cope) while she waits for her uncle to fleece his fake daughter for enough cash to get her into rehab, and when she can’t afford the fix Rocky steps in and pays up. Suspicious Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) spies them doing the deal from afar, and selfish Sandy later steals the stash and does a runner. Could one of them reveal the truth about Rocky?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Janine spreads joy in her usual way, first by roping in Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to frame Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) for the stolen jewellery. There may be beef between the blokes over Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), but can Billy really betray the lad he once thought of as a surrogate son? Ms Butcher sinks her talons deeper into Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) when he flinches at the mention of absent wife Linda, suggesting the Carter marriage is in crisis – which suits man-eater Janine just fine as she sets her sights on the lonely landlord.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) contemplated what could have been had he come out of the closet earlier and not settled down with the first fella he fell for, making husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) paranoid he regrets settling down so quickly without having played the field. The couple start flirting with a handsome stranger and end up chatting over a drink in the Prince Albert, then events take an unexpected turn… Are the pair embarking on an open relationship situation?!