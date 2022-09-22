EastEnders' Janine publicly announces pregnancy to destroy Linda

Janine discovered she was expecting a baby this week , but when her partner Mick (Danny Dyer) unwittingly implied that he wasn't interested in having any more children, Janine confided in Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) that she had booked a termination .

There was a new opportunity for scheming Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) to defeat love rival Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in tonight's double-bill of EastEnders (22nd September) - and she certainly made the most of her moment!

But after Mick's daughter Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) overheard the two women talking about the situation, Frankie followed Janine and confronted her about her secrecy. Later, Frankie returned to The Vic and revealed the truth to Mick - but Mick's reaction got to Frankie, who jumped to Janine's defence.

At the clinic, Mick arrived just in time as Janine was all set to go ahead with the termination. But with both of them torn over what to do, they failed to make a decision together. Mick left without knowing what Janine planned to do next, and back at home he and his family said their goodbyes to Frankie as she departed for a new job in Scotland.

Janine later revealed to Mick that she didn't go through with the abortion, and the couple shared a hug. But it was clear to viewers that Mick remained conflicted over his lingering feelings for Linda.

As the day of Linda's hearing arrived, Mick told mum Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) about Janine's pregnancy, and she encouraged him to tell Linda the news.

Mick was concerned about the impact this might have on Linda, and missed his chance to explain as the court hearing began. Happily, Linda was granted custody of baby Annie; but as she celebrated with pal Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Linda realised how expensive her new lawyer was, meaning that Mick had done even more for her than she thought.

With her love for Mick stronger than ever, Linda decided to declare her feelings for him at the pub. But as Janine's jealously reared its head once more, she hurriedly announced to Linda and everyone in The Vic that a baby was now on the way.

Poor Linda! But with Mick not quite ready to move on from Linda, is Janine's joy set to be short-lived if he decides to reunite with his ex? And will the Carters ever find out about Janine's various crimes?

